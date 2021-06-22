Smartwatches are all the rage these days, but I'm perfectly happy with a basic fitness tracker , and I'm not the only one either. My colleague and fitness guru Courtney Lynch even wrote about the 5 reasons to buy a fitness tracker over a smartwatch , and the Charge 4 nails every point on that list.

While scouring Amazon's website these past few days, we've come across a ton of great smartwatch Prime Day deals . While there are definitely big savings to be had there, you may also be wondering what kinds of discounts are available on fitness trackers. Well, fear not because we've uncovered what is quite possibly the best fitness tracker deal during Prime Day, and it's not technically even a Prime Day deal! That's right — the Fitbit Charge 4 has been priced below $100 for weeks now, and many people are just now realizing what a great bargain that is during their Prime Day shopping. You're welcome.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is the most comprehensive fitness tracker you can buy, with a large screen, big battery, built-in GPS and NFC for contactless payments, and easily swappable bands. It's been available for just under $100 for a few weeks, but there's no telling how long this great deal will last!

As someone who has owned, reviewed and worn nearly all of the best Fitbit devices over the past few years, I consider myself somewhat of an expert on the company's wearables. With that background in mind, I can confidently say that the Charge 4 is the company's best overall value. Sure, I love the advanced health monitoring and polished finish of the Sense smartwatch and the minimalistic simplicity and amazing battery life on the Inspire 2, but even they can't match the features for price value that the Charge 4 delivers.

With the Charge 4, you get nearly all the benefits of a Fitbit smartwatch, with very few of the drawbacks of a more basic tracker. For example, the Charge 4 comes with on-device GPS and NFC, which means that you can track a run and even pay for your coffee or sports drink at the end without needing to bring your smartphone or a wallet. You can see and respond to text messages on your wrist, and you can even control your Spotify playlist from your wrist (for those times when you do bring your phone with you).

You get all of these features of a smartwatch in the form factor of a minimal band that is not much larger than an Inspire 2 or Luxe, but that costs nearly $100 less than a Versa 3 or Sense. Prime Day deal or not, that sounds like a balanced deal to me!