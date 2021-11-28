Not only does Lenovo make the best Chromebook on the market, it's also sporting many of the best Chromebook deals this Cyber Monday. Whether you want a powerhouse like the Flex 5i or the ThinkPad C13 or you need something more kid-friendly and budget-friendly like the Lenovo 10e or or Flex 3, these are the deals that will get your whole family online this Christmas.

I was hoping to see the 2020 model of the Lenovo Flex 5 get some deep discounts this Cyber Monday to help make room for its replacement — it went down to $200 once this summer and down to $230 around Prime Day — but seeing the brand-new Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i on sale is pretty sweet, too. I wish Amazon offered the model with 8GB of RAM, but so far Costco seems to have the exclusive on that.

The other deal you absolutely shouldn't sleep on is the Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet. This has the same internal specs as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet — except its only 32GB of storage, not 64GB — and it's got a great screen. While it's only 10.1 inches, it's 1920 x 1200 pixels, so it's 1080p given the aspect ratio, and the 400 nits of max brightness mean you can use this tablet indoors or outdoors for reading, researching, or tapping through today's challenge in your casual Android game of choice.

If you see a Lenovo laptop that isn't on sale on its website this weekend, you can get up to $100 off with the coupon code HOLIDAYSURPRISE, but it won't stack with any other holiday coupon code already applied to a product.