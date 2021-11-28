Not only does Lenovo make the best Chromebook on the market, it's also sporting many of the best Chromebook deals this Cyber Monday. Whether you want a powerhouse like the Flex 5i or the ThinkPad C13 or you need something more kid-friendly and budget-friendly like the Lenovo 10e or or Flex 3, these are the deals that will get your whole family online this Christmas.
- : Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i (Save $180)
- : Lenovo Chromebook 5i (Save $100)
- : Lenovo Chromebook Duet
- : Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook (Save up to $500)
- : Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet (Save up to $265)
- : Lenovo Chromebook 3 (14") (Save $160)
- : Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 (11.6") (Save $230)
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i (Save $180)
This upgraded version of the Lenovo Flex 5 went on sale back in October, but this is the first time we've seen it discounted. With an i3 processor, plenty of storage, and a 1080p touchscreen, the Flex 5i is ready to work hard and play hard.
Lenovo Chromebook 5i (Save $100)
Remember the lightbar on the original Chromebook Pixel back in the day? You can get that sweetness back with the Lenovo 5i, which puts a color-changing light bar below the trackpad so you can see it when the laptop is open or closed.
Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Lenovo is saying the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is $70 off, but not really since the 64GB model has sold for $230-$250 for the entirety of 2021 and most of 2020, too. That said, the Duet is still a great little Chrome OS tablet perfect for comic-reading, YouTube binges, and falling down the Reddit rabbit hole on the couch during the big game.
Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook (Save up to $500)
ThinkPad is a brand that makes many of us nostalgic for the olden days when laptops were literal bricks, but the C13 is slim, powerful, and feature-packed. I highly recommend snagging the Ryzen 3 or Ryzen 7 models for better performance and bigger savings.
Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet (Save up to $265)
This is the classroom-tested version of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, with a 400-nit, 1920 x 1200px touchscreen, long battery life, and unlike the Duet, this version actually has a headphone jack. You can buy just the tablet for $99, but I recommend grabbing the keyboard bundle for $139 for a better out-of-box experience. This tablet will also get Chrome OS updates until June 2028, meaning this $100 tablet will last 3-4 times as long as any Android tablet you buy today.
Lenovo Chromebook 3 (14") (Save $160)
The Lenvov Chromebook 3 is powered by an 8-core MediaTek processor, has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage onboard. It also has a 1080p full-HD display, so the web looks great.
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 (11.6") (Save $230)
The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is the same winning formula as the Lenovo C330, but it'll get Chrome OS updates until June 2028. Combining that with a 2-in-1 touchscreen, stellar battery life, and durable build makes it a no-brainer for kids.
I was hoping to see the 2020 model of the Lenovo Flex 5 get some deep discounts this Cyber Monday to help make room for its replacement — it went down to $200 once this summer and down to $230 around Prime Day — but seeing the brand-new Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i on sale is pretty sweet, too. I wish Amazon offered the model with 8GB of RAM, but so far Costco seems to have the exclusive on that.
The other deal you absolutely shouldn't sleep on is the Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet. This has the same internal specs as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet — except its only 32GB of storage, not 64GB — and it's got a great screen. While it's only 10.1 inches, it's 1920 x 1200 pixels, so it's 1080p given the aspect ratio, and the 400 nits of max brightness mean you can use this tablet indoors or outdoors for reading, researching, or tapping through today's challenge in your casual Android game of choice.
If you see a Lenovo laptop that isn't on sale on its website this weekend, you can get up to $100 off with the coupon code HOLIDAYSURPRISE, but it won't stack with any other holiday coupon code already applied to a product.
