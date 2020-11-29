Can't get enough Star Wars? You won't want to miss out on the opportunity to save $10 when you preorder Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PS4. We're in the midst of Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, and plenty of retailers are offering discounts on new and upcoming games. It's nearly impossible to find a better deal on a game for preorder, so act fast before it's too late.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga compiles all nine movies across 45 levels in one complete package. Each adaptation was built from the ground up so you won't feel like you're playing retreaded territory if you've already played some of the older Lego Star Wars games. $50 at Amazon

$50 at Walmart

Whether you're a fan of the prequels, the sequels, or the originals (or just love them all), Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has got you covered. It features all nine main movies in the iconic franchise, with levels being built from the ground up so as to not copy their original Lego adaptations. It will feature nearly 500 (!!!) characters, many of which are playable.

Instead of being forced to play through all nine movies in order, players will be free to choose whichever movie they'd like to hop into first, and can go in any order from there. Unlike previous entries in the series, this one also won't feature a single hub area, instead including several fully explorable planets and ships.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was originally due out this year, but it was delayed until Spring 2021. While you can also preorder it for PS5, that version currently isn't on sale. Thankfully, the PS4 version will be backward compatible. When it comes to Lego games, I really don't think you'll see much of a difference between the console versions. It's not exactly a graphically intensive series.