Yesterday, we got our very first look at Motorola's upcoming foldable RAZR smartphone, courtesy of reliable leaker Evan Blass. Blass has now tweeted out some more photos of the upcoming device, giving us a detailed look at it from various angles.

As shown by the image shared by Blass yesterday, Motorola's first foldable smartphone will be almost identical in terms of design to the original RAZR V3 phone that was released in 2004. We also see a 'chin' at the bottom, similar to the original RAZR phone, with a button that likely houses a fingerprint sensor. The phone will have a 6.2-inch flexible OLED display, which users will be able to fold in half thanks to the hinge mechanism.

In addition to the 6.2-inch primary display, the foldable phone will include a 2.7-inch secondary display that will show the time, weather information, as well as notifications. Users will also be able to use the secondary display as a viewfinder when taking selfies.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Motorola's upcoming foldable RAZR will not be a flagship-grade offering in terms of tech specs. The phone is rumored to be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 710 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. While the rest of the phone's specs remain a mystery right now, we will not have to wait very long to find out more. Motorola is expected to formally unveil the foldable RAZR smartphone at an event in Los Angeles on November 13.

