What you need to know
- A new Galaxy S21 price leak claims the phone will start at KRW 990,900 ($900) in South Korea.
- The Galaxy S21+ will reportedly start at approximately KRW 1.2 million ($1,100), while the Galaxy S21 Ultra will start at the equivalent of $1,300.
- The Galaxy S21 series is set to be unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked event on January 14.
Last month, a rumor claimed Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 will be more affordable than its predecessor, with a starting price of under $900. A new report out of South Korea has all but confirmed the price cut rumors. Ahead of the official debut of the Galaxy S21 series, industry sources have told Korean publication Far East that the flagship lineup will start at KRW 990,900 ($900) in South Korea.
The Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, will apparently be going on sale in the country for KRW 1.2 million won ($1,100). Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra will also be more affordable than last year's Galaxy S20 Ultra, with a starting price of KRW 1.45 million won ($1,300). While the lower prices are definitely welcome, Samsung isn't going to bundle a charger or earphones in the box with the Galaxy S21 series phone.
The report also claims all three Galaxy S21 series phones will have 5G support, just like their predecessors. We expect the U.S. and Chinese variants of the three phones to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, while all the other variants will likely have Samsung's own Exynos 2100 under the hood.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
