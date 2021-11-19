The Nest Thermostat may have been one of the first smart thermostats on the market, but other brands quickly rose to compete for the crown of best smart thermostat. One of those brands that are regularly in contention for that title is ecobee. Its thermostats offer all of the expected controls for a smart option, like app-controlled functions, automatic adjustments, and notifications on your phone when maintenance is due. But ecobee has a few more tricks that other brands lack, and this shopping season is the perfect time to pick one up. Perhaps the most unique features of the thermostats from ecobee are that these devices can double as one of the best Alexa speakers; thanks to the built-in microphone. This means that you always have the option of voice control for your heating and cooling needs without needing to add an extra device to the room your thermostat is in. Plus the bonus of controls for the other smart home devices you buy during Black Friday.

Thanks to the ecobee thermostat review from our friend over at iMore, we could see that these thermostats are some of the best smart thermostats for multiple zones. This is because of the excellent integration with temperature sensors that can be placed in other rooms, allowing the ecobee thermostat to control the heating and cooling for individual rooms. Just be sure to check for wiring compatibility before purchasing. Save up to $50 while outfitting your home with ecobee smart home devices