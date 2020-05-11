One of Newegg's Shell Shocker deals includes the Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds on sale for $99.99 refurbished directly from the Jabra Online Store. Shell Shocker deals expire at the end of the day, and considering how rare deals on the 75t are, these might just sell out. Jabra covers the refurbs with a 180-day warranty.
Best Sound
Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds refurbished
From Jabra's online store. Includes 4-mic call tech that helps eliminate wind and noise. You get 7.5 hours of battery life per bud with a total of 28 hours using the charging case. Has customizable equalizer and no audio dropouts.
$99.99
$180.00 $80 off
Read our review of the Elite 75t from a few months ago. Daniel Bader gave them 4.5 stars out of 5 and a "The Best" badge. He said, "The Jabra Elite 75t are excellent true wireless earbuds that do everything really well. They're small, comfortable, and sound great, and have fantastic and useful features like auto play/pause. Battery life has been bumped over the Elite 65t, too, despite getting smaller, and Jabra's app is just as useful as ever."
While these earbuds are missing active noise-cancelation technology, and that's the reason they are missing half a star in our review, they do have some noise canceling tech in the mics. The earbuds actually have four mics for just this purpose so that you can make and receive phone calls, communicate clear, and not have to worry about wind or noise when you're trying to talk while walking or outside or wherever you happen to be.
The battery life is outstanding on the Elite 75t, too. You'll get up to 7.5 hours with a single charge of the earbuds. The included charging case can provide up to 28 hours total, which means you could use these earbuds for more than a day before ever needing to plug in. Of course, much like the 65t, you can't switch off using the earbuds as the left one still needs the right one to operate. So you don't get the benefit of doubling the 7.5 hours by using one earbud at a time like you do with some similar models.
Jabra has an excellent app and a customizable equalizer so you can get your sound just right.
