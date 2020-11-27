Google's Pixels are getting more affordable in the US this Black Friday. The company is advertising a deal on its homepage where you can get the Pixel 4a 5G from just $199 if you trade in an eligible phone. A chart from 9to5Google shows just how much Google has increased the value of trade-ups for the Pixel to facilitate this deal.
If you're upgrading from an older Pixel, you'll get a lot out of this. Should you have a Pixel 3, 3XL, 4, or 4 XL, Google will give you from $300 to $320 and take that off the Pixel 4a's $499 asking price depending on how much storage you have. Naturally, while you may not want to sidegrade from a Pixel 4 to a 4a 5G, it's a different case for those with an older Pixel 3. Coming to the end of its life, the dual-camera, larger battery, and much more modern design in the 4a 5G represents a substantial upgrade.
You're also able to trade in the Pixel 2 and 2 XL for up to $240 off. It's also a good deal for owners of those, considering that both phones won't be getting any more updates going forward.
The Biggest Pixel of 2020: Pixel 4a 5G| From $199 at Google
The Pixel 4a 5G combines the outsides of the Pixel 4a with the insides of the Pixel 5 and a bigger screen to result in a phone that punches above its weight class.
If you don't want to trade in your phone, Google Fi sells the Pixel 4a 5G for just $299 for new customers, so that's an alternate option. If you're simply looking for a large screened stock Android Phone, the Motorola Edge and Nokia 8.3 are on sale for sub $400 prices this weekend.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.