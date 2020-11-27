Google's Pixels are getting more affordable in the US this Black Friday. The company is advertising a deal on its homepage where you can get the Pixel 4a 5G from just $199 if you trade in an eligible phone. A chart from 9to5Google shows just how much Google has increased the value of trade-ups for the Pixel to facilitate this deal.

If you're upgrading from an older Pixel, you'll get a lot out of this. Should you have a Pixel 3, 3XL, 4, or 4 XL, Google will give you from $300 to $320 and take that off the Pixel 4a's $499 asking price depending on how much storage you have. Naturally, while you may not want to sidegrade from a Pixel 4 to a 4a 5G, it's a different case for those with an older Pixel 3. Coming to the end of its life, the dual-camera, larger battery, and much more modern design in the 4a 5G represents a substantial upgrade.

You're also able to trade in the Pixel 2 and 2 XL for up to $240 off. It's also a good deal for owners of those, considering that both phones won't be getting any more updates going forward.

If you don't want to trade in your phone, Google Fi sells the Pixel 4a 5G for just $299 for new customers, so that's an alternate option. If you're simply looking for a large screened stock Android Phone, the Motorola Edge and Nokia 8.3 are on sale for sub $400 prices this weekend.