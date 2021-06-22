It's been a few years since my college days have ended, as it feels like a lifetime ago. But looking back and comparing to what dorm life must be like today, there's a whole lot of jealousy to go around. This jealousy is doubled down upon when you take a look at the different Prime Day Android accessories that are on sale for Prime Day.
Enjoying a smarter dorm
First things first, you'll want to deck out your dorm with some nfity smart "dorm" accessories. This includes a smart speaker or two, of course a streaming dongle like the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for all of your shows and movies, and some voice-controlled lights.
- : Amazon Echo Dot | Save $25 at Amazon
- : Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | Save $12 at Amazon
- : Sengled Smart Light Bulbs (4-pack) | Save 28% at Amazon
- : Govee Smart LED Light Strips | Save 31% at Amazon
- : Anker Soundcore Life P2 | Save $8 at Amazon
- : Yootech Wireless Charger (2-pack) | Save $5 at Amazon
- : Samsung Galaxy SmartTag | Save 50% at Amazon
- : Nulaxy Adjustable Phone Stand | Save 20% at Amazon
- : Anker PowerPort III 20W Charger | Save 20% at Amazon
- : RUMIXI 5 Charging Dock Station | Save 20% at Amazon
- : GameSir X2 Mobile Gaming Controller | Save $14 at Amazon
- : Fitbit Charge 4 | Save $50 at Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot | Save $25 at Amazon
The Amazon Echo Dot is the perfect smart speaker companion. It fits almost anywhere, which is great for smaller dorms, and can be used to remind you to turn that paper in when it's due.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | Save $12 at Amazon
Provided that you're just bringing a TV from home, you're going to want to make sure that you can unwind with some shows or movies. The Fire TV Stick Lite offers some of the best value, and it doesn't matter whether if you have a 4K TV or just an old HD one that your parents shipped off with you.
Sengled Smart Light Bulbs (4-pack) | Save 28% at Amazon
These aren't the fun smart light bulbs with a bunch of different colors (that's coming), but this 4-pack of smart light bulbs from Sengled is still great. You can screw these into your overhead lights or a couple of lamps, and can turn them on or off with the sound of your voice. Plus, you don't need a dedicated hub to get them up and running.
Govee Smart LED Light Strips | Save 31% at Amazon
The fun lights are here thanks to the Govee Smart LED Light Strips. You'll find a 16.4-inch Wi-Fi connected ELED strip, that features 16 million different colors, and they can even be synced with your music so that you can throw an awesome dorm party.
For the smartphone
Back in my day, smartphones were nothing compared to what they are today. So if you've already picked up one of the best Prime Day Android phone deals, these are the accessories that you should pair with it. What you'll find here ranges from the best wireless earbuds to the best gaming controllers, and more.
Anker Soundcore Life P2 | Save $8 at Amazon
There are a lot of different earbuds on sale for Prime Day, but the Anker Soundcore Life P2 strike a great balance of function and cost. The headphones feature noise reduction, USB-C charging, up to 40 hours of battery life, and even sport an IPX7 water resistance rating.
Yootech Wireless Charger (2-pack) | Save $5 at Amazon
Wireless chargers are something that most people just cannot live without, and this two-pack from Yootech ensures that you won't have to either. Included in the pack is a wireless charging stand, along with a charging pad. So you can throw one on the night stand and one on your desk.
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag | Save 50% at Amazon
Let's be real, it doesn't take going to college to realize that things go missing all of the time. But campus life is crazy, and you'll want to be able to track down your keys or backpack if they go missing. The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag works with any Android phone, and it will make an annoying noise so whatever you misplaced can be found easily.
Nulaxy Adjustable Phone Stand | Save 20% at Amazon
Being able to prop up your phone while listening to some music or having a video chat can be extremely handy. This Nulaxy Adjustable Phone Stand is not only under $10, but it can be vertically adjusted and will hold up to an 8-inch device.
Anker PowerPort III 20W Charger | Save 20% at Amazon
Fast-charging wasn't really a thing that we had to think about back in the day, as we just needed to make sure our phones lasted for a couple of days. But having something like the 20W PowerPort III charger from Anker is sure going to save your bacon at some point.
RUMIXI 5 Charging Dock Station | Save 20% at Amazon
Chances are that you have many more devices than just your smartphone. If that's the case, and you want a compact area to charge everything at once, then this Charging Dock Station from RUMIXI is the way to go.
GameSir X2 Mobile Gaming Controller | Save $14 at Amazon
When it comes time to sit back and relax at the end of a long and arduous day, you might fancy playing some games on your phone. But instead of worrying about your hand getting all cramped, snag the GameSir X2 Controller and enjoy those games.
Living Healthier
I may not as healthy as I once was, but if I could go back in time, I definitely would have changed a thing or two. With the tech and gear that we have now, my health consciousness would have been a lot different.
Fitbit Charge 4 | Save $50 at Amazon
Leading the charge is the Fitbit Charge 4. Instead of opting for a full-blown smartwatch, the Charge 4 still shows off notifications, while keeping track of all of the important health aspects that you want.
Eufy by Anker Smart Scale P1 | Save $18 at Amazon
Going hand-in-hand with the Charge 4 is the Smart Scale P1 from Eufy. This smart scale is pretty impressive in its own right, as it can take up to 14 different measurements. Plus, it syncs perfectly with the Google Fit or Fitbit app, so the Charge 4 and P1 will work together.
Muggo 12oz Temperature Control Mug | Save $30 at Amazon
Drinking water and drinking coffee are two different but necessary beasts. But if you need to make sure that your coffee stays hot (or at least warm) for a few hours, then this temperature control mug from Muggo will do the trick. It's pretty neat too in that the dual charging coaster will keep your drink warm while the battery is recharging.
