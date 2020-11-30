When most people think about saving money with Cyber Monday deals, they probably think of getting an awesome 4K TV, streaming stick, or top-notch Android phone at a great price. That's fair, and that's what we've been spending a lot of our time focusing on too, but those aren't the only great deals to be had. If you're looking to save some green on an amazing streaming service, check out this Cyber Monday deal from Hulu. You can save 65% off of Hulu's ad-supported plan. That's a savings of almost $50!

Hulu is dropping the price of its monthly subscription to just $1.99 per month for new and eligible returning subscribers this Black Friday & Cyber Monday! The deal saves you nearly $50 over the year and means you'll be paying just $24 for an entire year of entertainment.

It's not often that you find a deal like this that shaves 2/3 off the price of a streaming subscription. After all, just think about what else you could do with that extra $48 this Cyber Monday! It's true that this deal only applies to Hulu's ad-supported tier, but putting up with a few well-placed ads is a small price to pay for hours of great content.

Hulu has quickly become my family's favorite streaming service, thanks to its great mix of innovative originals and classic favorites. It's my go-to place to find the sitcoms I grew up with, but I can also get lots of great movies and documentaries there as well.

Hulu has a lot of great original content, from The Handmaiden's Tale to Little Fires Everywhere, to my personal favorite, the Animaniacs reboot. It also carries some of your favorites like Family Guy, Atlanta, and Fear the Walking Dead. There are even 80s and 90s classics like Perfect Strangers, Full House, and Golden Girls.

If you want even more, Hulu has it. You can add on premium channels like Showtime, Stars, Cinemax, and HBO Max from within the app, all billed together, or you can even receive live TV through the service. And there are ad-free tiers as well if you want to be an ultimate cord cutter. It doesn't matter what device you use; Hulu has an app for it. Android, iOS, web, or streaming box, you can log on and enjoy your favorite shows from anywhere.

If you don't have a smart TV or are looking to upgrade your streaming setup, we have a few suggestions for you. Whether you want the best Amazon Fire TV Stick, you want to try the new Google TV UI on the new Chromecast, or you love the simplicity of a good Roku device, we've got you covered!