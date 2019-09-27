HP has launched its first Chromebooks to feature USI universal stylus support. The new Chromebook x360 12b and x360 14b have a convertible design and come with slimmer bezels compared to the previous generation.

HP Chromebook x360 12b features a 12-inch multitouch-enabled panel with 1366 x 912 resolution and 235 nits peak brightness. The Chromebook is powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor clocked at 1.1 GHz with integrated UHD Graphics 620 and 32GB eMMC internal storage. It includes two USB-C 3.1 ports, one USB-A 3.1 port, a Micro SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the connectivity front, HP's new Chromebook supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Chromebook x360 14b has a bigger 14-inch panel with 1366 x 768 resolution. In addition to a bigger display, the Chromebook x360 14b has a larger 47Wh battery as well. Rest of the key tech specs, however, remain identical to the Chromebook x360 12b. Both model have a 360-degree hinge, dual speakers tuned by B&O, built-in Google Assistant, and an HD webcam with a dual array microphone.

The HP Chromebook x360 12b and Chromebook x360 14b will be going on sale in the U.S. later this month. While the 12-inch model will be available at a starting price of $359, you will need to shell out $20 more for the 14-inch model. HP's rechargeable USI Pen will be available for purchase in November for $70. Both the new Chromebooks come with a one-year subscription to Google One.

Best Chromebooks of 2019