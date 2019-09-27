What you need to know
- HP has launched two new convertible Chromebooks: x360 12b and x360 14b.
- They are HP's first Chromebooks to have USI universal stylus support.
- Both the Chromebook x360 12b and x360 14b will go on sale in the U.S. later this month.
HP has launched its first Chromebooks to feature USI universal stylus support. The new Chromebook x360 12b and x360 14b have a convertible design and come with slimmer bezels compared to the previous generation.
HP Chromebook x360 12b features a 12-inch multitouch-enabled panel with 1366 x 912 resolution and 235 nits peak brightness. The Chromebook is powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor clocked at 1.1 GHz with integrated UHD Graphics 620 and 32GB eMMC internal storage. It includes two USB-C 3.1 ports, one USB-A 3.1 port, a Micro SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the connectivity front, HP's new Chromebook supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.
The Chromebook x360 14b has a bigger 14-inch panel with 1366 x 768 resolution. In addition to a bigger display, the Chromebook x360 14b has a larger 47Wh battery as well. Rest of the key tech specs, however, remain identical to the Chromebook x360 12b. Both model have a 360-degree hinge, dual speakers tuned by B&O, built-in Google Assistant, and an HD webcam with a dual array microphone.
The HP Chromebook x360 12b and Chromebook x360 14b will be going on sale in the U.S. later this month. While the 12-inch model will be available at a starting price of $359, you will need to shell out $20 more for the 14-inch model. HP's rechargeable USI Pen will be available for purchase in November for $70. Both the new Chromebooks come with a one-year subscription to Google One.