The Oculus Quest is a fantastic new way to play your favorite VR games. It's also a great way to play all your favorite PC games, with a little bit of setup. By using an app called Virtual Desktop, you can easily mirror your desktop to your Quest.

How to stream PC games to your Quest

First, you will need to purchase Virtual Desktop for your Oculus Quest. Make sure you buy this from the Quest store, and not the Rift store. Virtual Desktop does not support cross-play, so the Rift website will only get you the desktop version. Next, download and install the Virtual Desktop Streamer on your desktop on the Virtual Desktop website. At this point, make sure both your PC and your Quest are connected on the same Wi-Fi. Open Virtual Desktop on your Quest, and it will provide you with your Oculus username (if you didn't already have it handy). Open Virtual Desktop Streamer on your Desktop and it will prompt you for your Oculus username. Once you have Virtual Desktop Streamer running, your desktop will show up in the Virtual Desktop app on your Quest. Voila! You can now use your Quest as a humongous desktop screen.

If you've followed these steps, you will be able to enjoy all your favorite PC games through your Quest. With the Quest's high-resolution display, you can essentially use it as a giant monitor. Since Virtual Desktop works off of your local wifi, there is little to no lag, making it perfect for gaming.

While there are other streaming apps, such as Bigscreen, we recommend using Virtual Desktop specifically for gaming. With almost no lag, it's perfect for gaming, while an app like Bigscreen may not run as smoothly.