Halloween is almost upon us, and while you might not get the chance to dress up, you can always make up for it by dressing up your astronaut in Among Us, the immensely popular social deduction game. In Among Us, players can wear silly hats and outfits as they complete task around the map and avoid the Imposters who want them dead. You may have noticed that there are some players running around with ghoulish attire. You might also notice that none of those hats are available in the store. Don't worry, we'll show you to get the Halloween hats in Among Us.
How to get the Halloween hats in Among Us
If you want to unlock the holiday hats, you'll have to change the time and date of your device. Here's how to do so:
- If you're on the PC, move your mouse to the taskbar and right-click the date and time.
- If Set Time Automatically is selected, deselect it.
- Set the date and time manually.
- For Halloween hats, change the time and day to October 30, 2019. Load up the game and once the time changes to midnight, check the Customize and the Halloween hats should be available.
For mobile players, you'll likely find the time and date in your device's Settings menu. If they outfits don't appear right away, just exit the game and restart it until they appear. You can also follow these steps to unlock other Holiday hats, too!
Don't be scared
Among Us can be scary enough on its own, but the costumes are sure to add another layer of fun to your next game sessions. How about trying out some custom games to celebrate the occasion? Among Us has become a hit at parties and is one of the best Android games out now. It's simple concept and addictive gameplay has made fans of gamers all over, whether they are playing on they're playing on PC or mobile.
