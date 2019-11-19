Most wireless earbuds will last a few hours in your ear on a single charge and can get more juice through their charging case. The problem we often have, however, is knowing how much power we have left at any given time on the go. The good news is that it's easy to check on how much battery life your Echo Buds have so you know when to top them up. We'll show you how below. Products used in this guide Battery Buds: Amazon Echo Buds ($130 at Amazon) How to check your Echo Buds battery status in app Open your Echo Buds case and put the Buds in your ears. Open the Alexa app, and notice the Echo Buds quick settings. The quick settings tile will display the battery percentage for the Left Bud, Right Bud, and Charging Case. If you click on the quick settings tile to manage any of the Echo Buds other settings, the battery percentages will also be at the top of the Device Settings screen. How to check your Echo Buds battery status with Alexa

Take the Echo Buds out of their case and place them in your ears. Make sure you hear the audible tone that indicates they've paired with your phone. Ask Alexa "What is my battery status?" Alexa will then tell you the battery status of your Left Bud, Right Bud, and Charging Case. See, we told you it was easy to check on the battery status of your Echo Buds! It's as simple as opening your Alexa app, or simply asking Alexa for the battery status. Now go enjoy your music.