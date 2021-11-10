VUDU recently announced its VUDU streaming app is now supported on Facebook's Oculus Quest 1 and Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality or VR devices, meaning that Oculus users can now access content from the VUDU movie and TV store. But how do you get started? Here's what you need to do to access Vudu on your Oculus device.

How to access Vudu on your Oculus device

The VUDU movie and TV store gives users access to a ton of new and classic content, including a nice selection of films streaming in 3D. In order to enjoy the variety of content available via VUDU on your Oculus device, you'll need to download the VUDU streaming app. Thankfully, there are only a few steps you'll need to follow. Here they are:

Tap the Oculus Home button on the Touch controller. Select the Store icon. Tap the Search button in the top-right of the Store. Using the in-headset keyboard, type VUDU and hit the blue Enter key. Download and Open the VUDU app. In the left sidebar, select My VUDU and Sign In. You'll be given a code. Take off the headset and go to vudu.com/start on your computer. Enter the six-digit code, then either create an account or log in with your existing credentials.

Once you've downloaded the VUDU streaming app and log in, you should have access to a ton of content available to rent or buy in the VUDU movie and TV store. You'll also find a selection of free shows and movies on VUDU, which you can access right now.

In addition to taking advantage of the VUDU streaming app, you might also want to consider taking your VR experience to the next level by checking out the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories that are available on the market.