Earlier this week, a certification published by Indonesia's telecommunications regulatory authority revealed that Samsung's next pair of true wireless earbuds will be called the Galaxy Buds Pro. The first renders of the Galaxy Buds Pro have now surfaced, courtesy of reliable leaker Evan Blass.

The leaked renders show a design that is much more similar to Samsung's original Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ than the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live. Thanks to their in-ear design, the Galaxy Buds Pro are likely to offer much better noise cancellation than the Galaxy Buds Live, which are currently Samsung's best wireless earbuds.