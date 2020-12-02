Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro RenderSource: Evan Blass

What you need to know

  • The very first renders of Samsung's next pair of true wireless earbuds have leaked.
  • They are likely to be called the Galaxy Buds Pro and will debut alongside the Galaxy S21 series early next year.
  • The earbuds will have a similar design to Samsung's original Galaxy Buds and Buds+.

Earlier this week, a certification published by Indonesia's telecommunications regulatory authority revealed that Samsung's next pair of true wireless earbuds will be called the Galaxy Buds Pro. The first renders of the Galaxy Buds Pro have now surfaced, courtesy of reliable leaker Evan Blass.

The leaked renders show a design that is much more similar to Samsung's original Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ than the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live. Thanks to their in-ear design, the Galaxy Buds Pro are likely to offer much better noise cancellation than the Galaxy Buds Live, which are currently Samsung's best wireless earbuds.

Cyber Monday may be over but these Cyber Week deals are still alive

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro RenderSource: Evan Blass

While the earbuds themselves will look fairly similar to the Galaxy Buds and Buds+, the charging case for the Galaxy Buds Pro is more in line with Galaxy Buds Live case. As revealed by a recent leak, the charging case will pack a 472mAh battery.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Buds Pro at its next Unpacked event, alongside the Galaxy S21 series phones. Although a date hasn't been officially confirmed yet, the event could be held in mid-January.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live are an excellent pair of true wireless earbuds that offer great sound and reliable battery life. They are also comfortable to wear and support Qi wireless charging.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.