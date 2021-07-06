Here's your best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

What you need to know
- Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 have leaked once again.
- The latest Galaxy Buds 2 leak shows off the earbuds in White, Purple, and Green colorways.
- Samsung is expected to unveil the earbuds at its next Unpacked event sometime in August.
The first official-looking renders of the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 surfaced online last week, revealing a similar design to Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro. A set of 360-degree GIFs showing the earbuds have now leaked, courtesy of Evan Blass.
The GIFs give us a good look at the Galaxy Buds 2 from every angle in White, Green, and Purple colors. As revealed by the previous leak, they will also be available in Black. Regardless of the color option that you choose, you'll get a white charging case in the box. Only the inner part of the case will match the color of the earbuds.
As can be seen clearly in these 360-degree GIFs, each earbud will have two microphones on the outside. The inner side of the earbuds includes a wear detection sensor and pogo pins for charging. On the other hand, the charging case has an LED indicator for charging, both on the outside and on the inside.
The Galaxy Buds 2 are expected to come with Bluetooth 5.0 support, wireless charging, and capacitive touch controls. According to a screenshot shared by tipster Ice Universe on Twitter, the earbuds will also feature active noise cancellation, just like Samsung's best wireless earbuds. Until now, it was rumored that the earbuds would only offer passive noise cancellation.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are likely to debut at the next Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Watch 4 series are also expected to be launched at the event.
