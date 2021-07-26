What you need to know
- CAD-based renders of Motorola's upcoming Edge 20 have appeared online.
- The phone will have a hole-punch display and a triple-camera array on the back.
- The new leak also sheds some light on the key specs of the phone.
Earlier this month, we got our first look at Motorola's upcoming Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro phones, courtesy of TENAA. High-resolution renders of the standard Edge 20 have now surfaced, along with some of its key tech specs.
The renders, which have been shared by @OnLeaks in collaboration with PriceBaba, reveal a modern design with a centered hole-punch cutout and slim bezels. On the back of the phone, we see a large camera bump with three lenses and an LED flash.
As for the phone's specs, @OnLeaks claims it will arrive with a 6.7-inch display featuring FHD+ resolution and an identical 120Hz refresh rate as the best Android phones on the market. It will be powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 778G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The Edge 20 is tipped to come equipped with a 108MP main camera, joined by a 16MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP tertiary sensor. One area where the Motorola Edge 20 may not be as impressive as some of its rivals could be battery life. According to the latest leak, the phone will only pack a 4,000mAh battery.
While there's no word on when the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro will make their global debut, the company is holding a press conference in China on August 5 to unveil new camera-centric phones. Since both the Motorola Edge series phones are rumored to feature impressive 108MP main cameras, it is likely that the duo would be launched in China next week.
