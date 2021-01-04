What you need to know
- The first renders of the Galaxy S21's optional S Pen accessory have leaked.
- In Europe, Galaxy S21 Ultra buyers will have to spend just under €40 for the stylus.
- Along with the S Pen itself, the latest leak also gives us our first look at the special S21 Ultra cases with additional storage space for the stylus.
Last month, Samsung finally confirmed that it will be bringing the S Pen to other devices in its lineup in 2021. The first non-Note phone with S Pen support is expected to be the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Ahead of the formal unveiling of the Galaxy S21 series phones later this month, German tech publication WinFuture has posted the first renders of the S Pen that will be offered as an optional accessory for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, along with a protective case that will hold the stylus.
As per WinFuture, the S Pen for the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be priced at just under €40 in Europe. Samsung will also offer a special flip cover with an integrated storage space for the S Pen, which will make it slightly wider compared to other cases for the phone.
Unsurprisingly, it doesn't look like Samsung will be introducing an all-new S Pen with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. From the outside, the S Pen for the Galaxy S21 Ultra looks nearly identical to the one that Samsung offers with the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ tablets.
In addition to jotting down notes or creating digital art, you'll be able to use the S Pen to do things like scroll through a presentation, start or stop video playback, and as a remote shutter for taking photos. The S Pen for the Galaxy S21 Ultra will also support gesture controls such as switching between apps, going back to your home screen, and more.
As announced by the company yesterday, the Galaxy S21 series will debut at its first Unpacked event on January 14. Along with the three Galaxy S21 series phones, Samsung is also expected to launch a follow up to one of its best wireless earbuds at the event.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Is expandable storage still a must-have feature?
Expandable storage used to be a staple of most Android phones, but throughout 2020 and heading into 2021, it's becoming increasingly rare. Do you still consider it to be a must-have feature?
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Samsung needs to come up with its own MagSafe in 2021
Foldable displays and fast refresh rates are all fine and dandy, but it's time for Samsung to take a step back and bring the masses something that will improve their day-to-day life. Call it MagSafe 2.0, or make up a name for it, but we want to see a MagSafe-like family of accessories released in 2021.
Ditch the cable and go wireless with these charging pads and stands
Charging with a cable is faster, but a wireless charger is much more convenient. These are the best you can buy, whether you want a pad, a stand, or a multi-device charger.