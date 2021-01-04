Last month, Samsung finally confirmed that it will be bringing the S Pen to other devices in its lineup in 2021. The first non-Note phone with S Pen support is expected to be the Galaxy S21 Ultra . Ahead of the formal unveiling of the Galaxy S21 series phones later this month, German tech publication WinFuture has posted the first renders of the S Pen that will be offered as an optional accessory for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, along with a protective case that will hold the stylus.

As per WinFuture, the S Pen for the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be priced at just under €40 in Europe. Samsung will also offer a special flip cover with an integrated storage space for the S Pen, which will make it slightly wider compared to other cases for the phone.

Unsurprisingly, it doesn't look like Samsung will be introducing an all-new S Pen with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. From the outside, the S Pen for the Galaxy S21 Ultra looks nearly identical to the one that Samsung offers with the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ tablets.

In addition to jotting down notes or creating digital art, you'll be able to use the S Pen to do things like scroll through a presentation, start or stop video playback, and as a remote shutter for taking photos. The S Pen for the Galaxy S21 Ultra will also support gesture controls such as switching between apps, going back to your home screen, and more.

As announced by the company yesterday, the Galaxy S21 series will debut at its first Unpacked event on January 14. Along with the three Galaxy S21 series phones, Samsung is also expected to launch a follow up to one of its best wireless earbuds at the event.