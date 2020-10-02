Every Target shopper needs to sign up for Target Circle immediately. The old days of paper coupons are gone, and now Target has an app full of discounts that are easy to snag while you're in the store! Target Circle offers are available to use and redeem online at Target's website as well. From discounts on groceries to deals on entertainment and home essentials, overlooking these offers is like seeing cash on the ground and walking past it.

Right now, one of the best Target Circle offers can save you 10% on select electronics. While there are a number of exclusions which you can't use the discount on, one popular product that you could save 10% on today is the all-new Oculus Quest 2. This all-in-one virtual reality headset is available to pre-order at its regular price of $299, though redeeming Target Circle's offer before checking out will drop its price down to $269.10. Make sure to add the offer before checking out or you won't receive the 10% discount.

Using a RedCard during checkout will save you an additional $15 and bring its price even lower to $255.64. That's the best deal we've seen on the Oculus Quest 2 so far, and it likely won't be replicated for quite some time once this offer is no longer available.

If you're not a Target RedCard holder already, that needs to be fixed today. There's a free debit card option that costs nothing and has zero fees to worry about; it just takes your payment straight from your bank account whenever you use it at Target. Not only will you score free shipping when you use it, but you'll also save 5% on every single purchase you make at Target stores and online on Target.com. It's pretty much essential for anyone who shops at Target. Plus, you'll score a coupon for $40 off your next purchase of $40 or more when you apply by October 11.

While the Oculus Quest 2 isn't released until October 13, you can learn more about the latest improvements in our guide on everything you need to know about the Oculus Quest 2.