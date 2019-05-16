Samsung has been in the news a lot lately due to its first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold. Unfortunately, that news has been mostly negative.

While the phone first garnered positive impressions, that didn't last for long. Within days reviewers began having the display fail and other issues which resulted in Samsung recalling all the units for inspection and delaying the launch of the device.

Now, we're hearing of a new report about the improvements Samsung has made after finishing its investigation. For starters, Samsung will now tuck the protective layer that goes over the screen into the body.

Removal of the protective layer was one of the most common reasons for the screen failing on the initial batch of Galaxy Fold phones. The first units to go out to tech journalists lacked a warning on the box about not removing the protector, and several of them peeled it off thinking it was just a screen protector.