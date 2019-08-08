The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are now official, and Samsung has detailed its plans for the Indian market. Sales kick off in India starting August 23, and you can now pre-book the Note 10 series straight from Samsung India.

The Galaxy Note 10 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs ₹69,999 ($990), and the Note 10+ with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will retail at ₹79,999 ($1,130). The 12GB/512GB variant of the Note 10+ will be available in the country for ₹89,999 ($1,275). The Galaxy Note 10 is available in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colors, with the Note 10+ available in Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black color options.

The Note 10 comes with a 6.3 inch FHD+ Infinity-O display with a cutout at the center, Exynos 9825 chipset, and 3500mAh with 25W wired charging. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 10+ has a 6.8 inch QHD+ Infinity-O display with the same cutout at the center and Exynos 9825, but you get a larger 4300mAh battery that charges at 45W.

Neither device has a 3.5mm jack, but you do get a MicroSD slot on the Note 10+. There is an improved S-Pen with new Air Actions gestures and you get a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter bundled in the box. The cameras are unchanged from the Galaxy S10 series, but the Note 10+ has a fourth rear camera that takes 3D scans of objects.

In India, pre-booking the Note 10 and Note 10+ using HDFC credit or debit cards on retail outlets and Samsung's website will earn a cashback of ₹6,000. If you're using an ICICI credit or debit cards, you'll be able to get the same cashback on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm and Tata CLiQ. Pre-booking orders will also be eligible to get the Galaxy Watch Active at just ₹9,999, which currently retails in the country for ₹19,990.

The pricing of the Note 10 series in India is very aggressive, and it should allow Samsung to gain some momentum in this category. To put things into context, the Note 10+ is retailing for ₹4,000 ($55) less than last year's Pixel 3 XL. I still don't understand why Samsung had to get rid of the 3.5mm jack, but at least customers in India will be able to pick up that gorgeous Aura Red color option.