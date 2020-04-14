At its regular price of $399.99, the new Samsung Galaxy A51 is already a worthy pickup for those looking to keep their next phone purchase affordable. Now, with Verizon's latest deal on the device, you can score one today for as low as $10 per month just by adding a new line of service to your account. That saves you close to $7 off its usual monthly cost and marks the best deal we've seen reach this model so far.

With today's deal at Verizon, your bill will be discounted to bring the price of this device down to $10 each month, though the discount could take up to 2 months to begin appearing. After 24 months is up and your payments have ended, it will have cost only $240 for the phone rather than the full price of $400.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 improves upon last year's Galaxy A50, which just so happened to be one of the best budget smartphones you could find at that time. Now, the A51 takes its spot with several enhancements to bring the device to the next level. While the fundamentals have stayed largely the same, you'll notice that the camera housing looks akin to that of the flagship Galaxy S20 device. Its front-facing camera is more cleverly designed and implemented, and the bezels are thinner as well.

Along with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is equipped with an Exynos9611 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and the ability to expand its capacity with a microSD card up to 512GB. It's also packed with four rear cameras, a 32MP front-facing camera, and a 4000mAh battery that's built to last all day long. There's even a fingerprint sensor built into its screen.

Learn more about the Samsung Galaxy A51 in our review, and once you've decided to make the purchase, check out this guide to the best Samsung Galaxy A51 cases to get it protected once it arrives.