Best Samsung Galaxy A51 Cases 2022

The Galaxy A51 makes a great case for being one of best cheap Android phones on the market, so you'll want to make sure you get the best Galaxy A51 cases. With a sleek and overhauled design to go along with one of the best displays on a budget-friendly smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is sure to turn a few heads. But you'll still want to make sure to keep that design looking great for years to come, so check out some of our favorites case options.

Form-fitting safety Spigen Liquid Air Armor $12 at Amazon Not many folks want a big, bulky case to slip their new phone into. The Spigen Liquid Air Armor solves this by offering a form-fitted solution. And the anti-slip surface will help prevent fingerprints while adding comfort and grip. All the glitter Wallme Waterfall Quicksand Case $8 at Amazon With the Wallme Waterfall Quicksand Case, you'll get fantastic drop protection thanks to the TPU material. Wallme also includes a two-pack of HD screen protectors in the box that will work perfectly with your new case. Plus, there's the added benefit of having the glitter float and move around whenever you're using your Galaxy A51. Don't hide it Caseology Solid Flex Crystal $8 at Amazon What's the point of getting a gorgeous new phone if you can't show it off? The Caseology Solid Flex Crystal case allows you to show off the Galaxy A51 while also offering solid protection. All four corners have been reinforced to absorb most of the shock in the event of an accidental drop. Clear and unique Ringke Fusion X $11 at Amazon Ringke's Fusion X is both protective and sleek while offering additional grip with the TPU bumper. You will find raised bezels around the display and camera bump, and Ringke promises that you can still wirelessly charge with the Fusion X. Keep it classy 32nd Classic Series Leather Wallet $20 at Amazon Sometimes, you need a case that is both fashionable and functional. The 32nd Classic Leather Wallet falls under both categories with a built-in card slot and a pocket for some cash. The case also magnetically closes, so it won't accidentally open, leaving the display subjected to scratches. Defend your phone Otterbox Defender $29.95 at Amazon $39.97 at Walmart Otterbox makes some of the most protective cases, and the Defender Series is the epitome of that. The case features three layers of protection, along with a belt-clip holster that you can use as a kickstand. This version doesn't come with a built-in screen protector, so you'll need to find a compatible one if need be.

Best Galaxy A51 5G Cases 2021

About halfway through last year, Samsung decided to launch a 5G version of one of the best Samsung phones. The Galaxy A51 5G continued to be one of the best phones, although it does feature an ever-so-slight difference in design compared to the 4G version. This is why you'll need to find an appropriate case for the 5G variant, so we've rounded up some of the best Galaxy A51 5G cases to consider.

Get a few Chenlingy Silicone Bumper Case (8-pack) $11 at Amazon It's all fine and dandy to get a single case to protect your Galaxy A51 5G. But being stuck with one color can be rather annoying, so why not get eight different cases. This eight-pack of Silicone Bumper Cases features a soft, matte touch for a comfortable grip, along with sporting tactile buttons. Sparkled patterns DDTKZC Pattern-Sparkle Shockproof Case $11 at Amazon There are a lot of cases out there, many of them boring and lacking pizazz. With this Pattern-Sparkle Case, you'll get not only three layers of protection, but also three unique patterns to choose from. Plus, you'll get a tempered glass screen protector that works perfectly with the case. Clear as day Osophter Transparent Cover $8 at Amazon Samsung's Galaxy A51 5G is a phone sporting a beautiful design, so why would you want to cover it up? With the Osophter Transparent Cover, you wouldn't have to hide the beauty while being able to enjoy the reinforced corners for improved shock absorption. Slim and vibrant Kwmobile Slim Cover $9 at Amazon Bright and vibrant is the name of the game with the Kwmobile Slim Cover, as you'll find mint, lavender, and honey yellow. The case itself is soft and flexible while being smooth to the touch and maintaining a slim design. With the TPU material, you'll get great shock absorption without adding too much bulk. Symmetrical protection Otterbox Symmetry $30 at Amazon If you need a step up in protection, what better option than the Otterbox Symmetry. Instead of the old days where Otterbox cases were a pain to install and uninstall, the one-piece design is actually quite easy despite its rigid construction. Plus, Otterbox still offers its limited lifetime warranty if something happens to your case. Sacred guardian Poetic Guardian $19 at Amazon If you need a case that provides 360-degrees of protection, there are few options better than the Poetic Guardian. It features a built-in screen protector and has military-grade drop protection. If you don't want to use the screen protector, Poetic includes an extra front frame to swap in or out.

These are the best Galaxy A51 cases you can find

You can't go wrong with the Spigen Liquid Air Armor, as the case comes from one of the most trusted brands in the business. The combination of Samsung phones and Spigen cases is fantastic, and the Liquid Air Armor offers a great amount of protection in a slim profile. With Spigen's Air Cushion technology, you'll get added shock absorption, along with raised bezels around the screen and camera bump.

For those who opted for the upgraded Galaxy A51 5G, we would recommend the Chenlingy Silicone Bumper Case. In this pack, instead of just getting one case with one color, you get a total of eight silicone cases with eight different colors to choose from. You'll be able to use a different case every day of the week, with an extra one to jump-start the next week.