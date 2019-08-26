As can be seen in one of the renders below, the Motorola One Zoom will have several Amazon apps pre-installed. These include Amazon Shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Alexa, Amazon Photos, and Audible.

German publication WinFuture.de had published a report earlier this month, claiming Motorola's upcoming One Zoom smartphone will feature special Alexa integration. Notable tipster Ishan Agarwal has now teamed up with the folks over at MySmartPrice to share a few new renders of the upcoming smartphone and confirm some of the previously leaked information.

However, the Motorola One Zoom will not be the company's first "Alexa Built-in Phone". The Moto Z4 as well as the Moto G7 series models come with hands-free Alexa and the same Amazon apps factory-installed.

The most impressive feature of the Motorola One Zoom will be the quad camera system on the back. It will have a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an ultra-wide-angle camera, a telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom capability, and a depth sensor. The upcoming Motorola phone will also sport a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and an 11nm Snapdragon 675 chipset.

Unlike Motorola's other One series phones, however, the One Zoom will not be a part of the Android One program. If a recent rumor is to be believed, Motorola will be launching an Android One variant of the phone in select markets as the Motorola One Pro. Aside from the software differences, the two variants are expected to be identical in terms of hardware.

Even though Motorola hasn't released an official confirmation yet, it is being speculated that the One Zoom might be unveiled at the company's IFA 2019 press conference in Berlin next month.

