Yesterday, December 3, was an exciting day to be a Galaxy S20 owner. Why? Samsung announced that it's finally rolling out the Android 11/One UI 3.0 update to the S20 series 👏.

This means that all variants of the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra should begin receiving the update is the next few days (if you haven't gotten it already). You can look forward to a refreshed interface, new notification features, and a ton more.

Taking a quick look through the AC forums, it appears that a few of our members have already been treated to the new software.

What about you? Have you gotten the One UI 3.0 update on your Galaxy S20?

Join the conversation in the forums!