Galaxy S20 UltraSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Yesterday, December 3, was an exciting day to be a Galaxy S20 owner. Why? Samsung announced that it's finally rolling out the Android 11/One UI 3.0 update to the S20 series 👏.

This means that all variants of the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra should begin receiving the update is the next few days (if you haven't gotten it already). You can look forward to a refreshed interface, new notification features, and a ton more.

Taking a quick look through the AC forums, it appears that a few of our members have already been treated to the new software.

rflores5432

Yes just got it. S20 ultra on Verizon

alarsen7

Downloading it now on my Verizon S20+.

mgloss

Downloading on Verizon now, S20+

What about you? Have you gotten the One UI 3.0 update on your Galaxy S20?

