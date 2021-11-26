One of the best things about an Eero mesh is that you can expand its coverage at any time with any other Eero. If you've already got a mesh but coverage isn't as great as it could be, you can add an Eero 6 Extender for just $53 thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal.

Eero routers all work together so you can take advantage of this deal whether you have a Wi-Fi 6 Eero or not. Just keep in mind that this Eero 6 Extender needs an Eero router to work. It will not work as a standalone router or AP. It has a dual-band AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 connection with enough speed for an internet connection of around 550Mbps.

If you need a more reliable connection for all of the best Black Friday smart home deals you scored, Eero is one of the easiest upgrade you can get.

Add coverage to your Eero mesh for less with 40% off the Eero 6 Extender

If you're looking to put together your first Eero mesh, start with an Eero 6 or Eero Pro 6 router. These Wi-Fi 6 Eeros will be faster than their Wi-Fi 5 counterparts. Still, if the speeds of a Wi-Fi 5 Eero mesh are working for you, the Eero 6 Extender should keep up just fine.

The Eero 6 Extender works best with an Eero 6 or Eero Pro 6 mesh network since those will be able to use full Wi-Fi 6 speeds for the mesh link. For example, a Wi-Fi 5 Eero is limited to 867Mbps on the 5GHz band while Wi-Fi 6 takes that up to 1201Mbps. On the remote mesh node, this speed must be shared between the link and devices meaning your top speed test result will be around half of that speed. Still, if you have a Wi-Fi 5 Eero base, you can use it with the Eero 6 Extender, just don't expect Wi-Fi 6 speeds closer to the older nodes.