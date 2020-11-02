This year's Black Friday event is shaping up to be the best yet. Thanks to social distancing measures and potential shipping delays, retailers are offering more Black Friday deals earlier in the year than ever before and more online offers as well. You don't even need to wait until close to Thanksgiving to start shopping.

If you're on the hunt for Black Friday guitar deals, savings on keyboards or drum sets, discounted microphones, amps, or other music equipment, Guitar Center is one of the best places to shop during the event. Of course, there will be tons of guitar deals to consider, but Guitar Center also sells everything from recording software and live sound equipment to DJ kits and even lighting.

Just like other retailers, Guitar Center is following suit and offering early Black Friday deals that you can start shopping now. Below you'll find additional information on this year's sale as we learn more, as well as a guide to the best Guitar Center deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Black Friday ad for Guitar Center

Guitar Center's Black Friday ad isn't available just yet, but we'll be posting it right here as soon as it's available (along with a guide to the best deals offered)! If previous years are anything to go by, we expect we'll see the advertisement appear online by the week before Black Friday on November 27, 2020. However, we may start seeing Black Friday deals go live here much sooner than normal.

Black Friday hours for Guitar Center

Though Guitar Center hasn't announced its hours for Black Friday yet, we are expecting stores to be closed on Thanksgiving Day as they were during 2019. You can keep an eye on the hours at your local Guitar Center store until we hear more. We should know what hours Guitar Center will be open for Black Friday once the official 2020 ad drops. It's worth keeping in mind that most of Guitar Center's offers will be available online this year, so you may want to try Black Friday shopping online instead to skip the crowds and beat the rush.

Best Guitar Center Black Friday deals

Guitar Center is starting its Black Friday sale early, and you can already score some stellar deals there on various instruments and equipment. Guitar Center even offers special financing for 36 months on qualifying products during the sale. We'll be keeping this list updated with the best offers as more appear during November.