The Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds are down to $179.98 at Best Buy. These are the original earbuds. The Momentum 2.0 came about about a month ago, but those are going for around $300 at the moment in most places. The Momentum 1.0 usually sell for around $230, but we're seeing today's deal because they are being discontinued in favor of the new model. This is one of Best Buy's deals of the day, so be sure to grab them while you can before this deal expires.

If you're looking for good sound in your earbuds in addition to all the convenience of the true wireless experience, then look no further. The Sennheiser Momentum have some of the best sound around, and that's why they're a bit more expensive than the average set. They're still $50 off here and much lower than the followup model, and you still get all that amazing Sennheiser audio.

The earbuds use 7mm dynamic drivers to deliver exceptional clarity and powerful sound. You'll also have complete control right at your fingertips. Manipulate the music, make calls, and access your voice assistant using the intuitive touchpad technology on either earbud. The earbuds are compatible with either Google Assistant or Apple's Siri for voice assistance. The earbuds' Stay Aware feature allows you to keep aware of your surroundings, so you can engage in a conversation or listen to important sounds without taking the earbuds out.

The battery for each earbud lasts up to four hours, and you can get three full extra charges using the charging case before you ever have to plug in. These also have an IPX4 rating, which means they have some water resistance so you can use them at the gym or when caught in the rain.

Sennheiser backs up the Momentum with a two-year warranty.