The Klipsch T5 II Sport true wireless earbuds have dropped to $179 on Amazon. These earbuds, the sporty followup to Klipsch's successful T5 earbuds, just released earlier this year. They haven't ever really gone on sale, either. Today's discount is easily the best price we've ever seen for the T5 II, and it's a safe bet the discount won't last long. Best Buy has also matched this price on all three colors.

You can actually find the regular Klipsch T5 II earbuds for as low as $159 in some colors, so what's the difference between those and the Sport version? Well, the main difference is the fit. The Sport earbuds are designed with custom ear tips, and they come in six different sizes. You want to find the perfect seal and most comfortable position with your earbuds if you want to take these to the gym or on a run. There's nothing worse than losing one of your earbuds while you're in a hurry or on the move.

The other major improvement in the Sport earbuds is the battery life of the included charging case. Each earbud can last for up to eight hours apiece, which is plenty of time for your normal commutes and workouts at the gym. Then the earbuds come with a portable charging case so you don't even have to plug in for a while. The case lasts for up to 24 hours, meaning you can go a couple days just keeping these earbuds in your pocket. They charge via USB-C, too, and have Quick Charge so you can get an hour of playback after 15 minutes of charging.

Other features include active noise-cancelling with a Transparency Mode so you can let in outside noise when you need to, four beamforming mics with cVc noise-cancelling so you can talk clearly and answer calls, and Bluetooth 5.0 for lower power consumption and fewer interuptions while you listen to your favorite tunes.