Amazon has chopped 35% OFF the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones for a limited time

If you're in the market for a wireless over-ear headphone deal, this one might be worth checking out. For a limited time, you can get 35% off the great-sounding Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones at Amazon and other retailers, representing $70 off the sticker price.

Beyond sporting high-quality, neutrally-tuned audio, the Solo 4s also have impressive battery life, mechanical buttons, and native features for both Android and Apple devices. Plus, they let users connect via Bluetooth, USB-C, or a 3.5mm headphone jack, though they do miss out on a few modern features like active noise cancellation. If those aren't dealbreakers for you, these are definitely worth considering compared to other competitors around this price.

Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones: $199.95 $129.95 at Amazon Amazon and other retailers have cut $70 off the price of the Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth headphones, marking 35% off the normal purchase price. The most recent iteration of these headphones features a more balanced frequency response than past generations, along with a comfortable "on-ear" cup style that buyers like. Price comparison: Best Buy - $129.99 | Walmart - $129.95

✅Recommended if: you want headphones with comfortable ear cups; you're looking for a pair of headphones with a balanced audio profile and high-quality sound.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a pair of headphones with a particularly bass-heavy response; you need active noise cancellation; you'd prefer earbuds or different-sized on-ear headphones.

The Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones are a solid audio effort, though they don't sport ANC or some of the modern AI features many of today's best wireless headphones have. Still, those who do get these generally like them for their mechanical button controls, their comfortable mid-size, on-ear fit, and the balanced audio profile in departure of the bass-driven nature of past Beats efforts.

Another major benefit of these headphones is that they can be used to listen to audio through Bluetooth, USB-C, or a headphone jack, which has become less common in recent years. Beats also says they offer up to 50 hours of battery life per charge, and they'll charge to around 5 hours of playback in just 10 minutes or so. You can also get them in four colors: Cloud Pink, Black and Gold, Matte Black, and Slate Blue.

While the lack of ANC might make these a no-go for some, the audio quality, broad connectivity, and comfort make it a competitive pick, especially with this discount.