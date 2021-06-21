The price varies depending on the size you choose, but the fenix 6 Sapphire could end up costing you a whopping $799.99. Fortunately, on Prime Day, that figure comes down significantly to $499.99. Yes, you read that right.

Those who are familiar with the Garmin fenix 6 models know there are quite a few different options. The key difference between the fenix 6 Sapphire and the other models is that it offers a durable scratch-resistant sapphire lens and other high-performance premium materials that are built to last.

If you're looking to score a smartwatch that goes above and beyond basic tracking, there are endless best Prime Day Android smartwatch deals to choose from, including the premium Garmin fenix 6 Sapphire. While these Garmin smartwatches have been around for over a year, they continue to be the go-to choice for outdoor adventurers.

If adventure is on your mind, you'll want to take advantage of this unreal Prime Day deal on the Garmin fenix 6 Sapphire. You'll enjoy 2 weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode, preloaded topographical maps for precise navigation, PacePro technology with grade-adjusted guidance, and more.

The Garmin fenix models are made with outdoor enthusiasts in mind. If you're the kind of athlete who likes to take on all different kinds of adventures, you'll be well taken care of with the Garmin fenix 6 Sapphire. This multisport GPS smartwatch comes in three sizes, but we'll be talking about the standard 47mm model.

It comes in a standard polymer case with your choice of either a stainless steel or Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) coated steel bezel. It's designed for 10ATM water resistance, which means it can withstand pressures equivalent to a depth of 100 meters. Whether you're up against rain, snow, or high-speed watersports, your watch can handle it. You'll also appreciate the relentless battery. It can last for 14 days in Smartwatch Mode, 28 days in Expedition GPS Activity mode, and 48 days in Battery Saver Watch Mode.

As far as features go, this is where you'll really hit the jackpot with the fenix 6 Sapphire. It has all of the main features that Garmin typically offers, including built-in GPS, activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, all-day stress monitoring, Garmin Pay, music storage, and more.

The fenix 6 Sapphire offers an acclimation feature, which is great for climbers and hikers. It displays your current elevation and acclimated elevation as well as your correlated Pulse Ox, heart rate, and respiration rate. You'll know when you're ready for your next workout with the recovery time feature, which accounts for key factors such as stress, daily activity, and sleep. You'll never get lost with topographical maps and turn-by-turn navigation.

If you're thinking that you might've just found yourself the best Android smartwatch for your needs, now is the time to act. Considering how much the Garmin fenix 6 Sapphire usually goes for, you don't want to sleep on this incredible Prime Day deal.