One of the best parts of Cyber Monday shopping is finding awesome deals on smartphones, and boy do we have a doozie for you here! Amazon is running a jaw-dropping special on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ paired with the impressive AKG N700NC noise-canceling headphones for $500 off! Wowzers!

The S10 family of phones were some of our absolute favorites this year at Android Central. They sport amazing edge-to-edge screens, a pinhole cutout for the selfie cam, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, AKG tuned audio, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Quite the impressive package at its retail price, but now it's at a can't miss price!

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is still the favorite daily carry of a lot of us here at Android Central for good reason. It has a gorgeous screen with a pinhole camera cutout, reverse wireless charging, and premium sound tuned by AKG. Oh, and you get a free pair of over-ear AKG headphones with this purchase!

$798.99 $1298.99 $500.00 off

By now you probably know all about the S10+, but did you know that AKG has been making studio-quality headphones and audio equipment that's been beloved the music industry for years? And now you can have those cans on your ears basically for free!

This deal is great because it's like getting two gifts in one. It's a perfect Cyber Monday pick up for you or a loved one (who, granted, you may not see for hours at a time thanks to this amazing entertainment system).

Now go get it!

