Google's Pixel Buds have made an appearance on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) site as the launch period approaches. Announced alongside the Pixel 4 and Pixelbook Go, the Google Pixel Buds are Google's take on truly wireless earbuds, eschewing the cables of the previous iteration and aiming at the market created by Apple's Airpods.

The SIG listing doesn't tell us much that we don't know other than revealing separate model numbers, which 9to5Google speculates exist to differentiate the battery case from the Pixel Buds themselves.

From the description on the listing:

Google Pixel buds deliver rich audio, clear calls, and hands‑free help from the Google Assistant. They are designed for your comfort, based on scans of thousands of ears. The customized, secure fit while the ambient vent keeps you open to the world around you.

Again, not something we don't already know. It's still not clear when the Pixel Buds will launch other than early Spring. It is possible they may launch with the rumoured Pixel 4a at Google I/O if Google doesn't opt for a quieter release earlier since it's technically already launched the device. At the very least, the appearance of the Buds on the SIG site indicates that the launch is imminent.

The Pixel Buds will ship in black and white as well as an Oh So Orange variant to reflect the Pixel 4's color schemes. It'll cost around $179 at launch.

Best True Wireless Earbuds in 2020