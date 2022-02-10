From the beginning of Google's wearable strategy, it has always relied on other OEMs to carry the hardware torch for its software. However, since Wear OS 3 arrived last year, the calls for an official Google Pixel Watch have only grown in number. Unfortunately, leakers have promised an imminent Pixel Watch arrival since 2016, and we learned in 2019 that Google had given up on making one because its prototype "didn't work that great," quashing those rumors. Then, after Google IO 2021 revealed the new Wear OS ecosystem, leakers promised the Pixel Watch would arrive alongside the Pixel 6, only for Google to (allegedly) delay it again. So with leakers now promising a 2022 Pixel Watch release, we may be setting ourselves up for disappointment once again. But dive into the leaks, and you'll find legitimate and consistent evidence that a new watch will arrive soon. Here's what we know so far about the Pixel Watch.

As of right now, we don't have anything official from Google in terms of a Pixel Watch being released this year. But a recent Pixel Watch leak indicated Google may announce it at Google IO 2022 on May 26 — one year after it first introduced Wear OS 3 — alongside the Pixel 6a. A second leak suggested the watch, codenamed "Rohan," could arrive in spring 2022, which tracks with Prosser's leak; allegedly, Google is currently allowing users outside the company to test the watch, and its launch depends on how successful this test run is. As for the actual Pixel Watch release date, we'd expect it to ship sometime in early-to-mid-June, assuming this leak is accurate. Pixel Watch: Price and models Unlike the Pixel Watch release date, we haven't heard any rumors about the Pixel Watch price. Since this is Google's first foray into making its own smartwatch, we can only speculate at this stage. Google will want it to be competitive against the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Apple Watch Series 7, which would mean a price somewhere in the $250 to $400 range, with Apple's watches on the higher side. It could theoretically go even lower, but Google already has Fitbit to target the $200-and-under crowd. And given Google's commitment to making the Pixel brand affordable, it's not likely to trend any higher. One thing is clear: we've seen no evidence in all these leaks of multiple Pixel Watch models. Barring any evidence to the contrary, we believe Google will sell a single, bezelless, compact watch, following Apple's lead instead of Samsung's. Pixel Watch: Design While we don't expect to see more than a single model of the Pixel Watch, if leaks are true, we may get more than one color choice, but only a single design. Late last year, renders of the Pixel Watch were leaked to give us a glimpse of the rumored smartwatch.

As you can see in the images, the watch sports a very minimalist design, with hardly any bezels to speak of. It also looks like Google will go with a single rotating crown on the right-center of the case. As for color options for the watch case, it seems as though there will be both a black and silver choice for users.

Then, last December, leaked Pixel Watch marketing materials reaffirmed the flat, edge-to-edge design that evokes the 2015 Moto 360. Source: 9to5Google A recent leaked image shows a potential design for the Pixel Watch, with the rotating crown and a hidden button for Google Assistant in the top-right. This suggests the watch could have two buttons, or three if a second button appears on the bottom-right. A more unfortunate rumor is that the Pixel Watch will use proprietary bands that attach directly to the watch case. While it looks attractive, it'll make swapping out watch bands extremely difficult. Most of the other top Android smartwatches give you more leeway to change bands, putting the Pixel Watch at a potential disadvantage. Pixel Watch: Specs and software

We know that Google will use the new Wear OS co-developed by Google and Samsung. But given its hypothetical timing at Google I/O 2022 and leaked renders of the software, we can expect Google to put its own Pixel-esque spin on the software compared to how Samsung handled it on the Galaxy Watch 4.

An emulated look at "stock" Wear OS 3, seen above, shows rounded, pill-shaped menus that look fairly similar to the UI on the Galaxy Watch 4. But further digging unveiled a Material You-esque design, with varying color options and watch faces that change color from day to night.

Multiple sources have confirmed the Pixel Watch will support Fitbit integration, with some watch faces showing health data and the Fitbit icon. We're curious to see how the Pixel Watch compares to future Fitbit models like the Fitbit Sense 2, given the company has promised to use Wear OS on future Fitbit smartwatches. As for the Pixel Watch specs, 9to5Google found code hidden in a Google update indicating that the Pixel Watch (codename Rohan) will use an Exynos chipset, rather than the Snapdragon model found in most Wear OS 3-eligible watches. That suggests Google could copy Samsung and use the 5nm Exynos W920 instead — likely along with the same 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage — or use the next-generation Exynos chip. We don't yet know the watch's size, weight, battery capacity, or any other key information. But an aforementioned leak suggested the watch requires daily charging, which is disappointing but expected.