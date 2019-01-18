Although no phone is or ever will be perfect, the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL remain as some of our absolute favorite Android devices on the market right now. The software experience is a joy to use, the build quality is better than its ever been, and the cameras are second-to-none compared to any of the competition.

We have a lot of happy Pixel 3, 2, and 1 owners in our Android Central forums, but with Samsung's Galaxy S10 right around the corner, are any of them feeling tempted to jump ship?

Here's what they had to say.

robinhelenehebert

The configuration looks amazing and I love the camera on the Pixel but that's really the only strong point! It's a good phone but with the call issues I've had...I'm considering moving on. Anyone else?

Mike Dee

Nope....my phone works great and I would never buy a Samsung. I detest the curved screen and don't like Samsung's skin. Great phone... just not for me.

mclarryjr

I've gone from the Pixel XL &gt; Pixel 2XL &gt; and now have the Note 9 and pretty sure my next phone will be the Pixel 4XL unless something big changes. I do like the Note, love Samsung Pay, battery, and the Spen but still find myself missing the Pixel. I don't like not having the latest software for some reason that really bugs me.

Boogr

I've gone Galaxy S3 thru S8, until I decided to try the Pixel 3XL. I'll never go back as this is the smoothest operating phone I have used to date. I'm liking the intuitive stuff it provides (and hides when I don't want it - without going thru menus), the camera is excellent, sound is amazing (no buzz or popping) - I'm sold on the Google...

What about you? If you own a Pixel phone, do you plan on getting the Galaxy S10? Why or why not?

