Although no phone is or ever will be perfect, the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL remain as some of our absolute favorite Android devices on the market right now. The software experience is a joy to use, the build quality is better than its ever been, and the cameras are second-to-none compared to any of the competition.
We have a lot of happy Pixel 3, 2, and 1 owners in our Android Central forums, but with Samsung's Galaxy S10 right around the corner, are any of them feeling tempted to jump ship?
Here's what they had to say.
What about you? If you own a Pixel phone, do you plan on getting the Galaxy S10? Why or why not?