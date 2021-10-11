Google may soon launch an Apple One-like 'Pixel Pass' subscription bundle

What you need to know
- Google is working on a new subscription service to "address users' mobile needs end-to-end."
- The service, which will apparently be called Pixel Pass, is going to be similar to Apple One.
- Users will be able to get a Pixel 6 with an extended warranty, Google One, Play Pass, and YouTube Premium services for a single monthly fee.
Google is working on a new subscription service that will let users get a Pixel 6 along with access to some of the search giant's best services, according to a new leak from YouTuber M. Brandon Lee.
The subscription service, which will apparently be called "Pixel Pass," is said to be a "mobile-focused subscription bundle" that will get users a Pixel 6 phone with the promise of regular upgrades, an extended device warranty, network coverage from Google Fi, and access to first-party services such as Google, Play Pass, YouTube Premium.
Users will be able to sign up for a Pixel Pass subscription by purchasing a new Pixel 6 through Google Fi or Google Store. Unfortunately, however, there's no word yet on how much the subscription will cost. It also remains unclear if Pixel Pass will be limited to the U.S. at launch.
Aside from the Pixel Pass subscription, Brandon has also accessed marketing materials that reveal the official color names for both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The standard Pixel 6 will be available in Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Stormy Black options. Google's Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, will be offered in Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White, and Stormy Black.
As confirmed by a huge new leak recently, the Pixel 6 series phones will be powered by Google's Tensor chipset, which is said to offer 80% faster performance than the Snapdragon 765G inside the Pixel 5. It will also have a custom image processor and a new Titan M2 security chip.
Google's answer to the best Android phones of 2021 are set to debut at its fall launch event on October 19.
