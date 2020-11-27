Black Friday is here! Just after celebrating being thankful, there's nothing like indulging in some good binge purchasing to help settle the howling void that 2020 created. If you're still playing catch-up on the past generation of video games, you need to finish up the best, and Sony Santa Monica's 2018 title God of War is simply the best of the best. This epic story combined incredible combat with stellar storytelling, so whether you're a longtime fan or someone new to the franchise, you need to make sure you play it.

At just $10, it's 50% off for Black Friday, an unmissable deal. Additionally, if you like checking out concept art and designs for games, The Art of God of War is also on sale for just $26. Being able to play one of the best PS4 exclusives and have a nice coffee table art book for $36 shouldn't be passed on lightly. You can even play it on the PS5 if you have one through backward compatibility — of course, you'll have to buy a PS5 first, and that's pretty difficult right now.