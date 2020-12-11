As Samsung's Galaxy S21 series gets closer to launch, we learn more and more about it. We've already seen the S21 Ultra and S21+ in images, but those were glimpses at best. A new leaked video (via WCCF Tech )shows off the phone in its entirety, albeit with some parts obscured to hide identifying information.

The video confirms many design elements we've seen in renders. There's the near bezel-less screen on what may be Samsung's most futuristic looking S-series phone yet. We can also see it'll be coming with a punch-hole selfie camera and a flat-display. We do get a brief glimpse at the camera array, but the glass rear isn't fully visible in this video. One thing's for sure, no matter what you think of the design, you'll never confuse Samsung's next flagship for any other Android phone.

In addition, while Samsung hasn't confirmed that it would be using the Snapdragon 888 yet, we see from the Geekbench benchmark that the phone would be powered by Lahaina, the codename for the Snapdragon 888. An FCC page already indicated as much, so this is just further confirmation.

Android Central has confirmed that the Galaxy S21 series will launch in a matter of weeks with a January 14th announcement. As for the pricing, the S21+ is said to start around $1,049 and $1,099, though we can expect it to be much lower once rebates and discounts are applied.

As phone sales continue to suffer in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Samsung will be looking to the Galaxy S21 series to not only drive sales in the relatively quiet January period, but also to satisfy people who're craving a replacement to the outgoing Galaxy Note line. Samsung will also be facing internal competition from the S20 FE, an excellent phone which makes one reconsider paying top price for a flagship if a just-as-good phone can be expected to debut later in the year for less. A lot is riding on next month's S21 launch, so we're excited to see how all plays out.