For those who prefer the slimmer and sleeker activity tracker look versus the square-ish traditional smartwatch design but still want all of the same premium features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option. And it's being offered for a steal on Amazon Prime Day, at $59.99, which is 40% off its usual price.
Plus, in addition to the tracker itself, you also get a one-year free trial to the Fitbit Premium service, which includes everything from premium workouts you can access through the app (and mirror on the big screen) to more detailed health metrics, mindfulness programs, nutritional tips, healthy meal ideas, and more. And while it's not a traditional smartwatch, it's definitely one of the best Prime Day fitness tracker deals we've found.
The deal applies to the tracker with the black/rose band (it comes with both small and large sizes). Don't worry if this color isn't your fav - like with any other Fitbit activity tracker or smartwatch, you can purchase interchangeable bands to switch up the look With many available for under $10, you could grab a couple and still be paying less than you normally would for the tracker and one band.
Despite being super-slim and unobtrusive on your wrist, the Fitbit Inspire 2 offers all the features Fitbit fans have come to know and love (and new Fitbit users will appreciate) like the ability to track Active Zone Minutes so you know if you are getting as much heart-pumping exercise as you need each day and week, 20+ exercise modes, from running to weights, 24/7 heart rate tracking, detailed sleep tracking (one of my favorite features from Fitbit), and even smartphone notifications for calls, text-based messages, calendar updates, and more on the tiny vertical screen. With the massive Fitbit Community, you can also enjoy daily and weekly challenges with friends and family members who also own Fitbits, a perfect motivator to take more steps and get in shape.
With an impressive 10-day battery life and swim-proof design, it's a solid tracker at its regular price, and a no-brainer buy at this discounted rate. Adding even more value is the inclusion of built-in Tile technology so, if you accidentally drop the Inspire 2, forget it at home, the office, or the gym locker, you can track its location using the crowdsourced group of Tile users from around the world and be reunited with your precious wrist warrior.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are the best wireless earbud deals for Prime Day 2021
If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, there's never been a better time than Prime Day 2021 to get a good deal. Here are some of the best that we've managed to round up so far. Now go spend!
Best Kindle Deals for Prime Day 2021
A Kindle is the ideal way to read on the go, and Amazon has several great e-readers on sale for Prime Day. Whether you're looking to buy a Kindle for the first time or are interested in upgrading, these are the best Prime Day deals on Kindle e-readers right now.
Here are the best Fire TV deals for Prime Day 2021!
Looking for a stellar deal on an Amazon Fire TV device? All the latest Fire TV offers are right here for Prime Day 2021.
These are the best Fitbit Inspire 2 bands
You don't need to settle for the default. We've rounded up the best Fitbit Inspire 2 bands to ensure you have plenty of options for your new fitness tracker.