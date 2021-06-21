Plus, in addition to the tracker itself, you also get a one-year free trial to the Fitbit Premium service , which includes everything from premium workouts you can access through the app (and mirror on the big screen) to more detailed health metrics, mindfulness programs, nutritional tips, healthy meal ideas, and more. And while it's not a traditional smartwatch, it's definitely one of the best Prime Day fitness tracker deals we've found.

For those who prefer the slimmer and sleeker activity tracker look versus the square-ish traditional smartwatch design but still want all of the same premium features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option. And it's being offered for a steal on Amazon Prime Day, at $59.99, which is 40% off its usual price.

Get started in the world of Fitbit activity and sleep tracking or upgrade from your old, outdated device to the Fitbit Inspire 2 and save a cool 40% off the regular price on Amazon for Prime Day.

The deal applies to the tracker with the black/rose band (it comes with both small and large sizes). Don't worry if this color isn't your fav - like with any other Fitbit activity tracker or smartwatch, you can purchase interchangeable bands to switch up the look With many available for under $10, you could grab a couple and still be paying less than you normally would for the tracker and one band.

Despite being super-slim and unobtrusive on your wrist, the Fitbit Inspire 2 offers all the features Fitbit fans have come to know and love (and new Fitbit users will appreciate) like the ability to track Active Zone Minutes so you know if you are getting as much heart-pumping exercise as you need each day and week, 20+ exercise modes, from running to weights, 24/7 heart rate tracking, detailed sleep tracking (one of my favorite features from Fitbit), and even smartphone notifications for calls, text-based messages, calendar updates, and more on the tiny vertical screen. With the massive Fitbit Community, you can also enjoy daily and weekly challenges with friends and family members who also own Fitbits, a perfect motivator to take more steps and get in shape.

With an impressive 10-day battery life and swim-proof design, it's a solid tracker at its regular price, and a no-brainer buy at this discounted rate. Adding even more value is the inclusion of built-in Tile technology so, if you accidentally drop the Inspire 2, forget it at home, the office, or the gym locker, you can track its location using the crowdsourced group of Tile users from around the world and be reunited with your precious wrist warrior.