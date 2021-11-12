Mesh Wi-Fi systems are one of the best ways to make sure you have great WI-Fi coverage around the entire house. The TP-Link Deco X20 is a mega deal on a mesh system at just $200 for three nodes with a total of 5,800 square feet of coverage. This mesh kit comes with three dual-band nodes with AX1800 speeds and works great with Wi-Fi 6 devices as well as older Wi-Fi devices.

The TP-Link Deco X20 can help keep your home connected even if you have a lot of ground to cover or just have a home layout with a lot of interference. The best mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems like the Deco X20 use multiple small nodes to fully blanket your home in Wi-Fi coverage rather than relying on a single router to do all the work. This also allows for smaller nodes that can be easily hidden around the home.

The Deco X20 comes with TP-Link's HomeCare software which provides antivirus protection for your whole network. HomeCare is free and can be easily set up and managed via the Deco app on Android. Not only that, HomeCare includes advanced parental controls to allow you to manage how your family uses the internet. Parents can set up a profile for each family member, attach their devices, and decide which content makes the most sense on an individual basis.