Cyber Monday is a fantastic time to find a great deal on a new Chromebook, whether you're in the market for a premium device or a cheap and cheerful web-browsing, document-wrangling laptop.
The Samsung Chromebook 4 fits into the latter category. It's a fairly small device powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 processor and 32 or 64GB of storage. Right now Amazon has the Chromebook 4 with 64GB of storage for 28% off, at $179.99, saving you $70 compared to the list price. And it's even cheaper over on Walmart, though for your $129 you'll only get 32GB of storage. If your performance needs demand it, Amazon also has the slightly upgraded model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which will set you back $213 (a saving of 24%).
A great little Chromebook for almost nothing
The Chromebook 4 isn't the newest model out there, but it's a great little device if you're looking to save some cash on a basic everyday Chromebook. With up to 12 hours of battery life and 4GB of RAM, the Chromebook 4 is ideal for homework, writing, everyday computing and lightweight travel.
If that sounds like a fit for you or someone you care about, we haven't seen a cheaper price for these particualr models, so you'll definitely want to jump on this deal while it's still around.
