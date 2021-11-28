Cyber Monday is a fantastic time to find a great deal on a new Chromebook, whether you're in the market for a premium device or a cheap and cheerful web-browsing, document-wrangling laptop.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 fits into the latter category. It's a fairly small device powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 processor and 32 or 64GB of storage. Right now Amazon has the Chromebook 4 with 64GB of storage for 28% off, at $179.99, saving you $70 compared to the list price. And it's even cheaper over on Walmart, though for your $129 you'll only get 32GB of storage. If your performance needs demand it, Amazon also has the slightly upgraded model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which will set you back $213 (a saving of 24%).

A great little Chromebook for almost nothing