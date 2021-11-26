Always the bearer of a great value, Wyze cameras, and home security systems are on sale for Black Friday, making them one of the best Black Friday smart home deals you can find.

Wyze cameras are already incredibly affordable, so you won't find Wyze discounting these much further, but 20% off or so certainly isn't anything to pass up.

Both the Wyze Video Doorbell and Wyze Cam Outdoor deliver quality 1080p video via the Wyze app, also integrating well with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to make smart home control as easy as asking your assistant.

Both of these cameras are IP65 water and dust-resistant, making them perfect choices for all your outdoor camera needs. The Video Doorbell comes packed with a separate chime, so you won't have to worry about wiring it up to an existing doorbell system — or missing out on a chime if you don't have an existing wired doorbell chime — and 14 days of rolling cloud storage are included for free with all Wyze cameras.

Feel wise with these brilliant smart home products from Wyze

Of course, we can't forget about the Wyze Home Security System, which will protect your home with an ear-splitting siren if any miscreants ever decide to invade your home.

This Core Kit starter set will cover an apartment or small home, with two contact pads for any door or window you choose to put them on. Just as you would expect from Wyze, you can monitor your home and set or disarm the alarm remotely via the Wyze app. Tying it into Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa makes things even easier than that, too!

Wyze Home Security System works in tandem with Wyze Cam Outdoor and Wyze Video Doorbell, which means picking up all three of these deals will make your home more secure than ever for less than $150. That's less than the price of a single camera for most other manufacturers, and you'll have a whole suite of products protecting your home.

This one is also the biggest discount of all Wyze products on sale, coming in at a whopping 40% off. That's $40 that'll be left in your pocket to go toward something else, all without sacrificing the peace of mind you'll get from having a great home security system.