Amazon's Fire TV streaming sticks are some of the cheapest and easiest ways to upgrade a TV with all of the best streaming apps. Starting with the Fire TV Stick Lite, you can get HD streaming with Alexa voice controls for just $20, or 33% off. This device works with Amazon's Prime Video streaming service as well as most of the other popular services including Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and Disney+.
If you've upgraded to a 4K TV, you can also save on a 4K Fire Stick with discounts on the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Each of these Fire Sticks comes with a remote control with some capable of controlling the TV as well. This includes changing volume and powering on the TV so you don't have to search for multiple remotes when it's time to watch a movie. You can even DVR your favorite live TV including local news with the Fire TV Recast.
These are the best deals on the best Amazon Fire Sticks but the savings are only available until December 25.
Get a deal on Fire TV no matter which model you choose
- : Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | $10 off
- : Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | $15 off
- : Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | $20 off
- : Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device | $20 off
- : Fire TV Cube | $45 off
- : Fire TV Recast 1TB | $75 off
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | $10 off
Stream at 1080 HD with Fire TV Stick Lite. This streaming stick comes with a remote with voice control built-in with Alexa.
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | $15 off
If you want to eliminate some remote control clutter, upgrade to the Fire TV Stick with TV controls on the remote. You still get 1080p HD video with Alexa control in the remote.
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | $20 off
If you've got a 4K TV you can save on a Fire TV stick that makes the most of it. This Fire TV also comes with HDR support.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device | $20 off
Fire TV Stick 4K Max adds in improved Wi-Fi speeds with Wi-Fi 6 onboard as well as live picture-in-picture support so you never miss a moment.
Fire TV Cube | $45 off
This is the ultimate Fire TV with 4K HDR support and hand-free Alexa. It takes up a bit more room as a standalone box but it blends right in with a glossy black TV.
Fire TV Recast 1TB | $75 off
The Fire TV Recast helps you cut the cord and keep it cut with DVR recording for live TV. You can get it with 500GB of storage as well if you don't need much storage.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
