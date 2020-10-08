Having the right characters in your party can really make the difference for beating a challenge or solving a puzzle in Genshin Impact. There are 23 playable Genshin Impact characters including the Traveler you start with. I've listed them all in alphabetical order along with their element, weapon, starting Passive Talent and Elemental Burst attack. If any more characters get added to the game I'll definitely update this list.
Each Genshin Impact character has Passive Talents that automatically work without you doing anything along with special Elemental Burst attacks that correspond with their element type. We've listed these characters in alphabetical order. Each character has one Passive Talent when you acquire them, but you can unlock more by leveling up.
Stat guide
To understand the abilities of each character, it's best to know what these terms mean:
Name
Short for
What it means
AoE
Area of Effect
A designated area on the battlefield that gets affected by a certain move.
CD
Cooldown
The amount of time it takes for a special attack to recharge and be used again.
DMG
Damage
Indicates how much an opponent gets injured due to an attack.
ATK
Attack
Your ability to inflict damage.
SPD
Speed
How fast the characters can move to perform various functions.
CRIT
Critical Hit
When an attack does more damage than normal.
HP
Health Points
Makes up the total amount of health a character or opponent has.
Amber
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Sharpshooter
Shoot up to five consecutive shots with a bow and arrow. When charged, it can perform a precise Aimed Shot that inflicts Pyro DMG.
Elemental Skill
Explosive Puppet
Taunts enemies drawing them to it before exploding and inflicting Pyro DMG.
Elemental Burst
Fiery Rain
A shower of arrows rains down on your enemies and inflicts Pyro DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Gliding Champion
The party's gliding stamina consumption is reduced by 20%.
Passive Talent 2
Precise Shot
When Aimed Shot hit on weak spots her Base ATK increases by 15% for 10s.
Passive Talent 3
Every Arrow Finds Its Target
Increases the CRIT Rate of Fiery Rain by 10%, and AoE by 30%.
Barbara
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Whisper of Water
Shoot up to four splash attacks that deal Hydro DMG.
Elemental Skill
Let the Show Begin
Creates a temporary Melody Loop around Barbara. When Barbara does her Normal Attacks, other party members gain health. Her Charged Attacks regenerate party health by four times the amount of healing.
Elemental Burst
Shining Miracle
Heals party members and allies with 17.6% her HP + 1,694.
Passive Talent 1
With My Whole Heart
There's a 12% chance of getting two food items when achieving Perfect Cooking. Passive Talent 2 | Glorious Season | When Barbara uses Melody Loop, party members' stamina consumption reduces by 12%.
Passive Talent 3
Encore
Whenever Barbara gains an Elemental Orb/Particle during Let the Show Begin, the Memory Loop is extended by 1s with a max extension limit of 5s.
Beidou
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Oceanborne
Perform up to five consecutive strikes. When charged, performs continuous slashes before unleashing one big strike.
Elemental Skill
Tidecaller
Swings blade and deals Electro DMG. When held down, she uses her weapon as a shield. This increases her resistance to interruption and has 250% Electro DMG Absorption Efficiency.
Elemental Burst
Stormbreaker
increases interruption resistance and decreases DMG taken.
Passive Talent 1
Conqueror of Tides
The party's swimming stamina consumption decreases by 20%.
Passive Talent 2
Retribution
Counterattacking with Tidecaller at the right moment grants the maximum DMG Bonus.
Passive Talent 3
Lightning Storm
After using Tidecaller, both SPD and DMG of Normal and Charged Attacks increases by 15% for 10s.
Bennett
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Strike of Fortune
Perform up to five rapid strikes. When charged, releases two rapid strikes.
Elemental Skill
Passion Overload
Sword deals Pyro DMG. When held, does even more Pyro DMG.
Elemental Burst
Fantastic Voyage
Deals Pyro DMG to enemy and creates an Inspiration Field that slowly heals any party members at 70% or less.
Passive Talent 1
It Should Be Safe
When dispatched to Mondstadt, time taken on the task reduces by 25%
Passive Talent 2
Rekindle
Decreases Passion Overload's CD by 20%.
Passive Talent 3
Fearnaught
When inside an area created by Fantastic Voyage, Passion Overload CD is reduced by 50% and Bennet cannot take launch DMG.
Chongyun
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Demonbane
Performs up to four consecutive strikes. When charged, performs continuous swirling attacks.
Elemental Skill
Spirit Blade - Chonghua's Layered Frost
He strikes the ground causing an ice explosion that deals Cryo DMG. After that, it creates a Chonghua Frost Field that turns all Normal and Charged Attacks into Cryo DMG.
Elemental Burst
Spirit Blade - Cloud-Parting Star
Summons three giant blades that fall to earth and explode to deal Cryo DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Gallant Journey
When dispatched to Liyue, the time taken to complete the task is reduced by 25%.
Passive Talent 2
Steady Breathing
Attack SPD increases 8% for all characters with Swords, Claymores, and Polearms within the Chongua's Layered Frost field.
Passive Talent 3
Rimechaser Blade
When the Chonghua's Layered Frost field disappears, another spirit shows up to deal 100% of Chonhua's Layered Frost's Skill DMG as AoE Cryo DMG. Enemies hit feel Cryo RES decreases by 10% for 8s.
Diluc
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Tempered Sword
Perform four consecutive strikes. When charged, performs continuous slashes ending in a powerful strike.
Elemental Skill
Searing Onslaught
Performs forward slash that deals Pyro DMG. Can be used three times in a row.
Elemental Burst
Dawn
Creates a fiery Phoenix that crashes into enemies and causes AoE Pyro DMG before exploding. Diluc's Charge Attacks deal Pyro DMG for short time.
Passive Talent 1
Tradition of the Dawn Knight
Refunds 15% ore when crafting Claymores.
Passive Talent 2
Relentless
Diluc's Charge Attack Stamina Cost decreases by 50% and duration increases 3s.
Passive Talent 3
Blessing of the Phoenix
Diluc gains 20% Pyro DMG Bonus while effect is in place.
Fischl
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Bolts of Downfall
Shoot up to five consecutive shots with a bow and arrow. When charged can perform a precise Aimed Shot with Electro DMG.
Elemental Skill
Nightrider
Summons a night raven named Oz who deals Electro DMG in small AoE.
Elemental Burst
Midnight Phantasmagoria
Summons Oz to protect Fischl and fight enemies with Electro DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Mein Hausgarten
When dispatched to Mondstadt, the time taken to complete the task reduces by 25%.
Passive Talent 2
Stellar Predator
When Fischl hits Oz with a fully charged Electro shot, Oz reacts with Thundering Retribution dealing AoE Electro DMG equal to 152.7% of arrow's DMG.
Passive Talent 3
Lightning Smite
If Fischl creates an Electro-related Elemental Reaction when Oz is on the field, all enemies are struck with Electro DMG.
Jean
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Favonius Bladework
Performs up to five consecutive strikes. When charged, launches enemies using wind then slowly makes them fall.
Elemental Skill
Gale Blade
Releases a miniature storm that launches enemies and deals Anemo DMG. When held, Jean commands the whirlwind to pull enemies towards her while she remains immobile.
Elemental Burst
Dandelion Breeze
Causes Anemo DMG to enemies while instantly healing nearby party members and allies.
Passive Talent 1
Guiding Breeze
There's a 12% chance of getting two food items when achieving Perfect Cooking.
Passive Talent 2
Wind Companion
Normal Attacks that land have 50% chance of regenerating HP for all party members equal to 15% of Jean's ATK.
Passive Talent 3
Let the Wind Lead
Using Dandelion Breeze regenerates 20% of its Energy.
Kaeya
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Ceremonial Bladework
Perform up to five rapid strikes. When charged, unleashes two rapid sword strikes.
Elemental Skill
Frostgnaw
Shoots ice directly in front of him inflicting Cryo DMG.
Elemental Burst
Glacial Waltz
Three icicles whirl around Kaeya and inflict Cryo DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Hidden Strength
The party's Sprinting Stamina Consumption decreases by 20%.
Passive Talent 2
Cold-Blooded Strike
Every hit with Frostgnaw regenerates Kaeya's HP equal to 15% of his ATK.
Passive Talent 3
Heart of the Abyss
Any enemies frozen by Frostgnaw will drop additional Elemental Particles. Frostgnaw can only produce two additional Elemental Particles per use.
Keqing
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Yunlai Swordsmanship
Performs up to five rapid strikes. When charged, unleashes two rapid strikes.
Elemental Skill
Stellar Restoration
Throws a Lightning Stiletto at opponents and deals Electro DMG in small AoE. When held, she can adjust where the stilettos are thrown. She can also suspend them in the air and jump to them using Stellar Restoration.
Elemental Burst
Starward Sword
Unleashes Electro DMG in AOE, then strikes at her foes releasing more Electro DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Land's Overseer
When dispatched to Liyue, the time taken to complete the task decreases by 25%.
Passive Talent 2
Thundering Penance
If a Lightning Stiletto is present and Keqing recasts Stellar Restoration, her Normal and Charged Attacks are converted to Electro DMG.
Passive Talent 3
Aristocratic Dignity
When casting Starward Sword, Keqing's CRIT Rate and Energy Recharge increases by 15% for 8s.
Klee
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Kaboom!
Throws explosive obstacles up to three times dealing Aoe Pyro DMG. When charged, deals Pyro DMG to enemies for short time.
Elemental Skill
Jumpy Dumpty
Jump Dumpty gets thrown, bounces three times dealing AoE Pyro DMG each time it lands. On the third bounce, it splits into several small mines and deals AoE Pyro DMG.
Elemental Burst
Sparks 'N' Splash
Deals AoE Pyro DMG repeatedly for a short amount of time.
Passive Talent 1
All of My Treasures!
Displays nearby resources on the mini-map
Passive Talent 2
Pounding Surprise
When Jumpy Dumpty and Normal Attacks deal DMG, Klee has 50% chance to obtain an Explosive Spark. This gets consumed by the next Charged Attack costing no Stamina and dealing 50% increased DMG.
Passive Talent 3
Sparkling Burst
When Klee's Charged Attack results in a CRIT hit, all party members gain two Elemental Energy.
Lisa
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Lightning Touch
Perform up to four Electro DMG attacks. When charged, deals AoE Electro DMG after a short casting time.
Elemental Skill
Violet Arc
Releases a homing Lightning Orb that deals Electro DMG. If held, calls down lightning from heavens to inflict Electro DMG and Shocks enemies.
Elemental Burst
Lightning Rose
Continuously strikes enemies with Electro DMG for short amount of time.
Passive Talent 1
General Pharmaceutics
When Lisa crafts a potion, there's a 20% chance portion of the crafting materials used will be refunded.
Passive Talent 2
Induced Aftershock
When Lisa hits enemies with charged Attacks, they become Shocked.
Passive Talent 3
Static Electricity Field
Enemies hit by Lightning Rose have DEF decreased by 15% for 10s.
Mona
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Ripple of Fate
Performs up to five water splashes that deal Hydro DMG. When charged, deals AoE Hydro DMG after a short casting time.
Elemental Skill
Reflection of Doom
Creates a watery Phantom that distracts enemies, deals Hydro DMG, and then explodes dealing AoE Hyrdo DMG.
Elemental Burst
Stellaris Phantasm
Creates Illusory Bubble, which traps enemies and deals Hydro DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Principium of Astrology
When Mona crafts Weapon Ascension Materials there's a 20% chance a portion of the crafting materials will be refunded.
Passive Talent 2
Come 'n' Gem Me, Hag!
After using Illusory Torrent for 2s, Mona will automatically create a Phantom that will last for 2s and create an explosion with DMG equal to 50% of Mirror Reflection of Doom.
Passive Talent 3
Waterbourne Destiny
Increases Mona's Hydro DMG Bonus by a degree equivalent to 20% of her Energy Recharge rate.
Ningguang
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Sparkling Scatter
Shoot gems to deal Geo DMG. Whenever they land 1 Star Jade floats around Ningguang. If she does a charged attack while multiple Star Jade are floating around her they deal a large amount of Geo DMG.
Elemental Skill
Jade Screen
Creates a Jade Screen that deals AoE Geo DMG and blocks enemy projectiles.
Elemental Burst
Starshatter
Launches rock projectiles at enemies and deals massive Geo DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Trove of Marvelous Treasure
Displays Ore on the mini-map
Passive Talent 2
Backup Plan
When she has Star Jades, her Charged Attack does not consume Stamina.
Passive Talent 3
Strategic Reserve
Characters that pass through the Jade Screen gain 12% Geo DMG Bonus for 10s.
Noelle
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Favonius Bladework - Maid
Perform up to four consecutive strikes. When charged, perfoms continuous spin attacks that deplete Stamina.
Elemental Skill
Breastplate
Summons protective stone armor that deals Geo DMG. When Charged attacks hit enemies, there's a chance to regenerate all party member's HP.
Elemental Burst
Sweeping Time
Stone gathers around her Claymore and she inflicts Geo DMG in large AoE.
Passive Talent 1
Maid's Knighthood
There's a 12% chance of getting two food items when achieving Perfect Cooking on DEF-boosting recipes.
Passive Talent 2
Devotion
Occurs when Noelle is in the party but not on the field. If a party member's HP falls below 30%, it creates a shield equal to 400% Noelle's DEF. It can only occur once every 60s.
Passive Talent 3
Nice and Clean
Every four Normal or Charged Attack hits decreases Breastplat CD by 1s.
Qiqi
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Ancient Sword Art
Performs up to five rapid strikes. When charged, unleashes two rapid strikes.
Elemental Skill
Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost
Invokes the Herald of Frost and deals Cryo DMG to nearby enemies. When Herald of Frost is on the field, Qiqi's Normal and Charged Attacks help regenerate all party member's HP and the enchantment following Qiqi around deals Cryo DMG.
Elemental Burst
Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune
Creates Fortune-Preserving Talisman that deals Cryo DMG and helps Qiqi regain health from injured opponents.
Passive Talent 1
Former Life Memories
Resources only found in Liyue are marked on the mini-map.
Passive Talent 2
Life-Prolonging Methods
When a character triggers an Elemental Reaction while the Herald of Frost is in play, the Incoming Healing Bonus increases by 20% for 8s.
Passive Talent 3
A Glimpse into Arcanum
When Qiqi hits enemies with Normal and Charged Attacks, she has a 50% chance to apply Fortune-Preserving Talisman to them for 6s. This can only occur once every 30s.
Razor
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Steel Fang
Performs up to four consecutive strikes. When charged, performs continuous swirling attacks and finally deals a massive strike.
Elemental Skill
Claw and Thunder
Deals Electro DMG and gains an Electro Sigil, which increases his Energy Recharge rate. He can have up to three Electro Sigils at a time.
Elemental Burst
Lightning Fang
Releases a Wolf that does Electro DMG to enemies while on the battlefield and raises Razor's ATK SPD and Electro RES. Also disables Razor's Charged Attacks.
Passive Talent 1
Wolvensprint
The party's Sprinting Stamina Consumption reduces by 20%.
Passive Talent 2
Awakening
Decreases Claw and Thunder's CD by 18%. Additionally, Using Lightning Fang resets the CD of Claw and Thunder.
Passive Talent 3
Hunger
When Razor's Energy is below 50% his Energy Recharge increases 30%.
Sucrose
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Wind Spirit Creation
Performs up to four Anemo DMG attacks. When charged, deals AoE Anemo DMG after a short casting time.
Elemental Skill
Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308
A small Wind Spirit pulls in enemies, deals Anemo DMG in an AoE, and launches enemies. If it comes into contact with Hyrdo, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro elements it will deal additional DMG of that type.
Elemental Burst
Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 Type II
Hurls Large Wind Spirit onto the field to deal AoE Anemo DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Astable Invention
There's a 10% chance Sucrose will receive twice the product when crafting Character and Weapon Enhancement Materials.
Passive Talent 2
Catalyst Conversion
When Sucrose triggers a Swirl effect, any party members with a matching element increase in Elemental Mastery by 50 for 8s.
Passive Talent 3
Mollis Favonius
When Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 or Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 Type II hit an enemy it increases other party members' Elemental Mastery based on 20% of Sucrose's Elemental Mastery for 8s.
Traveler
Note: Since the Traveler is an adaptive character, its attacks, Elemental Burst, and Passive Talents change depending on what Element they are using. I've listed Anemo first and Geo second. More will be added as time goes on.
Name
What it does
Anemo Form
Normal Attack
Foreign Ironwind
Performs up to five rapid strikes with sword. When charged, unleashes two rapid strikes.
Elemental Skill
Palm Vortex
Creates a vortex that causes Anemo DMG directly in front of you. Hold the button to increase DMG and AoE.
Elemental Burst
Gust Surge
Creates a forward-moving tornado that pulls in enemies and deals continuous Anemo DMG. If the tornado comes in contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cyro, or Electro elements additional elemental DMG is dealt.
Passive Talent 1
Slitting Wind
The last hit of a Normal Attack combo unleashes a wind blade that does 60% to ATK as Anemo DMG to opponents in its path.
Passive Talent 2
Second Wind
Any time you kill an opponent with Palm Vortex, you get 2% HP regeneration for 5s. This can only occur once every 5s.
Geo Form
Normal Attack
Foreign Rockblade
Perform up to five rapid strikes with sword. When charged, unleashes two rapid strikes.
Elemental Skill
Starfell Sword
Throws a meteorite directly in front of you dealing AoE Geo DMG. Hold the button to increase DMG and AoE.
Elemental Burst
Wake of Earth
Creates shockwaves that launch enemies and deal AoE Geo DMG. Then a Geo wall is constructed to block attacks.
Passive Talent 1
Shattered Darkrock
Reduces Starfell Sword's CD by 2s.
Passive Talent 2
Frenzied Rockslide
The final hit of a Normal Attack combo causes a reaction that deals 60% of ATK as AoE Geo DMG.
Venti
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Divine Marksmanship
Performs up to six consecutive shots with a bow. When charged, you can perform a precise Aimed Shot of Anemo DMG.
Elemental Skill
Skyward Sonnet
Summons a Wind Domain at your enemies and deals AoE Anemo DMG before launching enemies. When held, summons an even larger Wind Domain with Venti at the epicenter that deals AoE Anemo DMG and launches enemies.
Elemental Burst
Wind's Grand Ode
Fires a wind arrow to make a massive Stormeye that pulls enemies in and does Anemo DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Windrider
The party's gliding stamina consumption reduces by 20%.
Passive Talent 2
Embrace of Winds
Holding Skyward Sonnet creates an upcurrent that lasts for 20s.
Passive Talent 3
Stormeye
Regenerates 15 Energy for Venti after the effects of Wind's Grand Ode ends. If an Elemental Absorption occurs, then 15 Energy is restored to all characters of the same element type.
Xiangling
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Dough-Fu
Perform up to five consecutive spear strikes. When charged, she lunges forward and deals damage to enemies.
Elemental Skill
Guoba Attack
Summons Guoba the Panda to breathe fire and deal AoE Pyro DMG.
Elemental Burst
Pyronado
Creates a flaming tornado that causes Pyro DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Chef de Cuisine
There's a 12% chance of getting two food items when achieving Perfect Cooking on ATK-boosting recipes.
Passive Talent 2
Crossfire
Increases Guoba's flame range by 20%.
Passive Talent 3
Beware, ITs Super Hot!
When Guoba finishes attacking, it leaves a chili pepper behind. Picking this up increases ATK by 10% for 10s.
Xiao
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Whirlwind Thrust
Performs up to six rapid strikes. When charged, dives to the ground and causes damage relative to falling height.
Elemental Skill
Lemniscatic Wind Cycling
Lunges forward dealing Anemo DMG to enemies.
Elemental Burst
Band of All Evil
Increases Xiao's DMG and attack range while also letting him jump higher. This form drains his health.
Passive Talent 1
Transcension - Gravity Defier
The party's falling DMG decreases by 30%.
Passive Talent 2
Evil Conqueror - Tamer of Demons
Xiao's DMG increases by 5% after starting Bane of All Evil and continues to increase by 5% every 3s with a max increase of 25%.
Passive Talent 3
Dissolution Eon - Heaven Fall
Increases Lemniscatic Wind Cycling's DMG by 10% for 6s when used sequentially up to three times.
Xingqiu
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Guhua Style
Performs up to five rapid strikes. When charged, unleases two rapid sword strikes.
Elemental Skill
Guhua Sword - Fatal Rainscreen
Deals Hydro DMG using twin strikes and creates Rain Swords that circle Xingqiu. This increases his interruption resistance. If he takes DMG, the Rain Swords shatter.
Elemental Burst
Gugua Sword - Raincutter
Creates Rainbow Bladework, which summons sword illusions and makes Normal Attacks do Hyro DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Flash of Genius
When Xinhqiu crafts Character Talent Materials, there's a 20% chance that a portion of crafting materials used will be refunded.
Passive Talent 2
Hydropathic
If a Rain Sword gets shattered or the time limit runs out, the current character's HP regenerates 6% of Xingqiu's Max HP.
Passive Talent 3
Blades Amidst Raindrops
He gains a 20% Hydro DMG Bonus.
Coming Soon
I'm absolutely positive that miHoYo will be adding new characters to Genshin Impact. Here are all of the ones rumored to be coming soon.
Rarity
Name
Element
Weapon Class
Sex
Region
Unknown
Ayaka
Cryo
Sword
Female
Inazuma
Unknown
Baizhu
Dendro
?
Male
Liyue
Unknown
Childe
hydro
Bow/Sword
Male
Snezhnaya
Unknown
Cyno
?
Polearm
Male
Sumeru
Unknown
Dainsleif
Cryo?
?
Male
Khaen'riah
Unknown
Diona
Cryo
?
Female
?
Unknown
Ganyu
Cryo
?
Female
Liyue
Unknown
Iansan
?
?
Female
Natlan
Unknown
Lynette
?
?
Female
Fontaine
Unknown
Lyney
?
?
Male
Fontaine
Unknown
Xinyan
Pyro
?
Female
?
Unknown
Zhongli
Geo
Polearm
Male
Liyue
All Genshin Impact characters
There you have it all, current Genshin Impact characters, their attack styles, and Passive Talents. We're sure miHoYo will be releasing additional characters, so we'll update as more are announced. Good luck collecting them all!