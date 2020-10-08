Having the right characters in your party can really make the difference for beating a challenge or solving a puzzle in Genshin Impact. There are 23 playable Genshin Impact characters including the Traveler you start with. I've listed them all in alphabetical order along with their element, weapon, starting Passive Talent and Elemental Burst attack. If any more characters get added to the game I'll definitely update this list. Looking for other fun games to play on your phone? Then check out the best android games.

Genshin Impact All playable characters Here are all of the 23 playable characters that you can unlock in Genshin Impact listed alphabetically. Click on the character's name to learn even more about them.

Rarity & Name Element Weapon Region 1st Passive Talent Elemental Burst 4⭐ Amber Pyro Bow Mondstadt Gliding Champion Fiery Rain 4⭐ Barbara Hydro Catalyst Mondstadt With My Whole Heart Shining Miracle 4⭐ Beidou Electro Claymore Liyue Conqueror of Tides Stormbreaker 4⭐ Bennett Pyro Sword Mondstadt It Should be Safe Fantasitc Voyage 4⭐ Chongyun Cryo Claymore Liyue Gallant Journey Spirit Blade - Cloud-Parting Star 5⭐ Diluc Pyro Claymore Mondstadt Tradition of the Dawn Knight Dawn 4⭐ 'Fischl Electro Bow Mondstadt Mein Hausgarten Midnight Phantasmagoria 5⭐ Jean Anemo Sword Mondstadt Guiding Breeze Dandelion Breeze 4⭐ Kaeya Cryo Sword Mondstadt Hidden Strength Glacial Waltz 5⭐ Keqing Electro Sword Liyue Land's Overseer Starward Sword 5⭐ Klee Pyro Catalyst Mondstadt All of My Treasures! Sparks 'N' Splash 4⭐ Lisa Electro Catalyst Mondstadt General Pharmaceutics Lightning Rose 5⭐ Mona Hydro Catalyst Mondstadt Principum of Astrology Stellaris Phantasm 4⭐ Ningguang Geo Catalyst Liyue Trove of Marvelous Treasure Starshatter 4⭐ Noelle Geo Claymore Mondstadt Maid's Knighthood Sweeping Time 5⭐ Qiqi Cryo Sword Liyue Former Life Memories Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune 4⭐ Razor Electro Claymore Mondstadt Wolvensprint Lightning Fang 4⭐ Sucrose Anemo Catalyst Mondstadt Astable Invention Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 Type II 5⭐ Traveler Adaptive Sword Unknown Slitting Wind Palm Vortex 5⭐ Venti Anemo Bow Mondstadt Windrider Wind's Grand Ode 4⭐ Xiangling Pyro Polearm Liyue Chef de Cuisine Pyronado 5⭐ Xiao Anemo Polearm Liyue Transcension Band of All Evil 4⭐ Xingqiu Hydro Sword Liyue Flash of Genius Gugua Sword

Every character's Passive Talents and Elemental Burst attacks

Each Genshin Impact character has Passive Talents that automatically work without you doing anything along with special Elemental Burst attacks that correspond with their element type. We've listed these characters in alphabetical order. Each character has one Passive Talent when you acquire them, but you can unlock more by leveling up. Stat guide To understand the abilities of each character, it's best to know what these terms mean:

Name Short for What it means AoE Area of Effect A designated area on the battlefield that gets affected by a certain move. CD Cooldown The amount of time it takes for a special attack to recharge and be used again. DMG Damage Indicates how much an opponent gets injured due to an attack. ATK Attack Your ability to inflict damage. SPD Speed How fast the characters can move to perform various functions. CRIT Critical Hit When an attack does more damage than normal. HP Health Points Makes up the total amount of health a character or opponent has.

Amber

Name What it does Normal Attack Sharpshooter Shoot up to five consecutive shots with a bow and arrow. When charged, it can perform a precise Aimed Shot that inflicts Pyro DMG. Elemental Skill Explosive Puppet Taunts enemies drawing them to it before exploding and inflicting Pyro DMG. Elemental Burst Fiery Rain A shower of arrows rains down on your enemies and inflicts Pyro DMG. Passive Talent 1 Gliding Champion The party's gliding stamina consumption is reduced by 20%. Passive Talent 2 Precise Shot When Aimed Shot hit on weak spots her Base ATK increases by 15% for 10s. Passive Talent 3 Every Arrow Finds Its Target Increases the CRIT Rate of Fiery Rain by 10%, and AoE by 30%.

Barbara

Name What it does Normal Attack Whisper of Water Shoot up to four splash attacks that deal Hydro DMG. Elemental Skill Let the Show Begin Creates a temporary Melody Loop around Barbara. When Barbara does her Normal Attacks, other party members gain health. Her Charged Attacks regenerate party health by four times the amount of healing. Elemental Burst Shining Miracle Heals party members and allies with 17.6% her HP + 1,694. Passive Talent 1 With My Whole Heart There's a 12% chance of getting two food items when achieving Perfect Cooking. Passive Talent 2 | Glorious Season | When Barbara uses Melody Loop, party members' stamina consumption reduces by 12%. Passive Talent 3 Encore Whenever Barbara gains an Elemental Orb/Particle during Let the Show Begin, the Memory Loop is extended by 1s with a max extension limit of 5s.

Beidou

Name What it does Normal Attack Oceanborne Perform up to five consecutive strikes. When charged, performs continuous slashes before unleashing one big strike. Elemental Skill Tidecaller Swings blade and deals Electro DMG. When held down, she uses her weapon as a shield. This increases her resistance to interruption and has 250% Electro DMG Absorption Efficiency. Elemental Burst Stormbreaker increases interruption resistance and decreases DMG taken. Passive Talent 1 Conqueror of Tides The party's swimming stamina consumption decreases by 20%. Passive Talent 2 Retribution Counterattacking with Tidecaller at the right moment grants the maximum DMG Bonus. Passive Talent 3 Lightning Storm After using Tidecaller, both SPD and DMG of Normal and Charged Attacks increases by 15% for 10s.

Bennett

Name What it does Normal Attack Strike of Fortune Perform up to five rapid strikes. When charged, releases two rapid strikes. Elemental Skill Passion Overload Sword deals Pyro DMG. When held, does even more Pyro DMG. Elemental Burst Fantastic Voyage Deals Pyro DMG to enemy and creates an Inspiration Field that slowly heals any party members at 70% or less. Passive Talent 1 It Should Be Safe When dispatched to Mondstadt, time taken on the task reduces by 25% Passive Talent 2 Rekindle Decreases Passion Overload's CD by 20%. Passive Talent 3 Fearnaught When inside an area created by Fantastic Voyage, Passion Overload CD is reduced by 50% and Bennet cannot take launch DMG.

Chongyun

Name What it does Normal Attack Demonbane Performs up to four consecutive strikes. When charged, performs continuous swirling attacks. Elemental Skill Spirit Blade - Chonghua's Layered Frost He strikes the ground causing an ice explosion that deals Cryo DMG. After that, it creates a Chonghua Frost Field that turns all Normal and Charged Attacks into Cryo DMG. Elemental Burst Spirit Blade - Cloud-Parting Star Summons three giant blades that fall to earth and explode to deal Cryo DMG. Passive Talent 1 Gallant Journey When dispatched to Liyue, the time taken to complete the task is reduced by 25%. Passive Talent 2 Steady Breathing Attack SPD increases 8% for all characters with Swords, Claymores, and Polearms within the Chongua's Layered Frost field. Passive Talent 3 Rimechaser Blade When the Chonghua's Layered Frost field disappears, another spirit shows up to deal 100% of Chonhua's Layered Frost's Skill DMG as AoE Cryo DMG. Enemies hit feel Cryo RES decreases by 10% for 8s.

Diluc

Name What it does Normal Attack Tempered Sword Perform four consecutive strikes. When charged, performs continuous slashes ending in a powerful strike. Elemental Skill Searing Onslaught Performs forward slash that deals Pyro DMG. Can be used three times in a row. Elemental Burst Dawn Creates a fiery Phoenix that crashes into enemies and causes AoE Pyro DMG before exploding. Diluc's Charge Attacks deal Pyro DMG for short time. Passive Talent 1 Tradition of the Dawn Knight Refunds 15% ore when crafting Claymores. Passive Talent 2 Relentless Diluc's Charge Attack Stamina Cost decreases by 50% and duration increases 3s. Passive Talent 3 Blessing of the Phoenix Diluc gains 20% Pyro DMG Bonus while effect is in place.

Fischl

Name What it does Normal Attack Bolts of Downfall Shoot up to five consecutive shots with a bow and arrow. When charged can perform a precise Aimed Shot with Electro DMG. Elemental Skill Nightrider Summons a night raven named Oz who deals Electro DMG in small AoE. Elemental Burst Midnight Phantasmagoria Summons Oz to protect Fischl and fight enemies with Electro DMG. Passive Talent 1 Mein Hausgarten When dispatched to Mondstadt, the time taken to complete the task reduces by 25%. Passive Talent 2 Stellar Predator When Fischl hits Oz with a fully charged Electro shot, Oz reacts with Thundering Retribution dealing AoE Electro DMG equal to 152.7% of arrow's DMG. Passive Talent 3 Lightning Smite If Fischl creates an Electro-related Elemental Reaction when Oz is on the field, all enemies are struck with Electro DMG.

Jean

Name What it does Normal Attack Favonius Bladework Performs up to five consecutive strikes. When charged, launches enemies using wind then slowly makes them fall. Elemental Skill Gale Blade Releases a miniature storm that launches enemies and deals Anemo DMG. When held, Jean commands the whirlwind to pull enemies towards her while she remains immobile. Elemental Burst Dandelion Breeze Causes Anemo DMG to enemies while instantly healing nearby party members and allies. Passive Talent 1 Guiding Breeze There's a 12% chance of getting two food items when achieving Perfect Cooking. Passive Talent 2 Wind Companion Normal Attacks that land have 50% chance of regenerating HP for all party members equal to 15% of Jean's ATK. Passive Talent 3 Let the Wind Lead Using Dandelion Breeze regenerates 20% of its Energy.

Kaeya

Name What it does Normal Attack Ceremonial Bladework Perform up to five rapid strikes. When charged, unleashes two rapid sword strikes. Elemental Skill Frostgnaw Shoots ice directly in front of him inflicting Cryo DMG. Elemental Burst Glacial Waltz Three icicles whirl around Kaeya and inflict Cryo DMG. Passive Talent 1 Hidden Strength The party's Sprinting Stamina Consumption decreases by 20%. Passive Talent 2 Cold-Blooded Strike Every hit with Frostgnaw regenerates Kaeya's HP equal to 15% of his ATK. Passive Talent 3 Heart of the Abyss Any enemies frozen by Frostgnaw will drop additional Elemental Particles. Frostgnaw can only produce two additional Elemental Particles per use.

Keqing

Name What it does Normal Attack Yunlai Swordsmanship Performs up to five rapid strikes. When charged, unleashes two rapid strikes. Elemental Skill Stellar Restoration Throws a Lightning Stiletto at opponents and deals Electro DMG in small AoE. When held, she can adjust where the stilettos are thrown. She can also suspend them in the air and jump to them using Stellar Restoration. Elemental Burst Starward Sword Unleashes Electro DMG in AOE, then strikes at her foes releasing more Electro DMG. Passive Talent 1 Land's Overseer When dispatched to Liyue, the time taken to complete the task decreases by 25%. Passive Talent 2 Thundering Penance If a Lightning Stiletto is present and Keqing recasts Stellar Restoration, her Normal and Charged Attacks are converted to Electro DMG. Passive Talent 3 Aristocratic Dignity When casting Starward Sword, Keqing's CRIT Rate and Energy Recharge increases by 15% for 8s.

Klee

Name What it does Normal Attack Kaboom! Throws explosive obstacles up to three times dealing Aoe Pyro DMG. When charged, deals Pyro DMG to enemies for short time. Elemental Skill Jumpy Dumpty Jump Dumpty gets thrown, bounces three times dealing AoE Pyro DMG each time it lands. On the third bounce, it splits into several small mines and deals AoE Pyro DMG. Elemental Burst Sparks 'N' Splash Deals AoE Pyro DMG repeatedly for a short amount of time. Passive Talent 1 All of My Treasures! Displays nearby resources on the mini-map Passive Talent 2 Pounding Surprise When Jumpy Dumpty and Normal Attacks deal DMG, Klee has 50% chance to obtain an Explosive Spark. This gets consumed by the next Charged Attack costing no Stamina and dealing 50% increased DMG. Passive Talent 3 Sparkling Burst When Klee's Charged Attack results in a CRIT hit, all party members gain two Elemental Energy.

Lisa

Name What it does Normal Attack Lightning Touch Perform up to four Electro DMG attacks. When charged, deals AoE Electro DMG after a short casting time. Elemental Skill Violet Arc Releases a homing Lightning Orb that deals Electro DMG. If held, calls down lightning from heavens to inflict Electro DMG and Shocks enemies. Elemental Burst Lightning Rose Continuously strikes enemies with Electro DMG for short amount of time. Passive Talent 1 General Pharmaceutics When Lisa crafts a potion, there's a 20% chance portion of the crafting materials used will be refunded. Passive Talent 2 Induced Aftershock When Lisa hits enemies with charged Attacks, they become Shocked. Passive Talent 3 Static Electricity Field Enemies hit by Lightning Rose have DEF decreased by 15% for 10s.

Mona

Name What it does Normal Attack Ripple of Fate Performs up to five water splashes that deal Hydro DMG. When charged, deals AoE Hydro DMG after a short casting time. Elemental Skill Reflection of Doom Creates a watery Phantom that distracts enemies, deals Hydro DMG, and then explodes dealing AoE Hyrdo DMG. Elemental Burst Stellaris Phantasm Creates Illusory Bubble, which traps enemies and deals Hydro DMG. Passive Talent 1 Principium of Astrology When Mona crafts Weapon Ascension Materials there's a 20% chance a portion of the crafting materials will be refunded. Passive Talent 2 Come 'n' Gem Me, Hag! After using Illusory Torrent for 2s, Mona will automatically create a Phantom that will last for 2s and create an explosion with DMG equal to 50% of Mirror Reflection of Doom. Passive Talent 3 Waterbourne Destiny Increases Mona's Hydro DMG Bonus by a degree equivalent to 20% of her Energy Recharge rate.

Ningguang

Name What it does Normal Attack Sparkling Scatter Shoot gems to deal Geo DMG. Whenever they land 1 Star Jade floats around Ningguang. If she does a charged attack while multiple Star Jade are floating around her they deal a large amount of Geo DMG. Elemental Skill Jade Screen Creates a Jade Screen that deals AoE Geo DMG and blocks enemy projectiles. Elemental Burst Starshatter Launches rock projectiles at enemies and deals massive Geo DMG. Passive Talent 1 Trove of Marvelous Treasure Displays Ore on the mini-map Passive Talent 2 Backup Plan When she has Star Jades, her Charged Attack does not consume Stamina. Passive Talent 3 Strategic Reserve Characters that pass through the Jade Screen gain 12% Geo DMG Bonus for 10s.

Noelle

Name What it does Normal Attack Favonius Bladework - Maid Perform up to four consecutive strikes. When charged, perfoms continuous spin attacks that deplete Stamina. Elemental Skill Breastplate Summons protective stone armor that deals Geo DMG. When Charged attacks hit enemies, there's a chance to regenerate all party member's HP. Elemental Burst Sweeping Time Stone gathers around her Claymore and she inflicts Geo DMG in large AoE. Passive Talent 1 Maid's Knighthood There's a 12% chance of getting two food items when achieving Perfect Cooking on DEF-boosting recipes. Passive Talent 2 Devotion Occurs when Noelle is in the party but not on the field. If a party member's HP falls below 30%, it creates a shield equal to 400% Noelle's DEF. It can only occur once every 60s. Passive Talent 3 Nice and Clean Every four Normal or Charged Attack hits decreases Breastplat CD by 1s.

Qiqi

Name What it does Normal Attack Ancient Sword Art Performs up to five rapid strikes. When charged, unleashes two rapid strikes. Elemental Skill Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost Invokes the Herald of Frost and deals Cryo DMG to nearby enemies. When Herald of Frost is on the field, Qiqi's Normal and Charged Attacks help regenerate all party member's HP and the enchantment following Qiqi around deals Cryo DMG. Elemental Burst Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune Creates Fortune-Preserving Talisman that deals Cryo DMG and helps Qiqi regain health from injured opponents. Passive Talent 1 Former Life Memories Resources only found in Liyue are marked on the mini-map. Passive Talent 2 Life-Prolonging Methods When a character triggers an Elemental Reaction while the Herald of Frost is in play, the Incoming Healing Bonus increases by 20% for 8s. Passive Talent 3 A Glimpse into Arcanum When Qiqi hits enemies with Normal and Charged Attacks, she has a 50% chance to apply Fortune-Preserving Talisman to them for 6s. This can only occur once every 30s.

Razor

Name What it does Normal Attack Steel Fang Performs up to four consecutive strikes. When charged, performs continuous swirling attacks and finally deals a massive strike. Elemental Skill Claw and Thunder Deals Electro DMG and gains an Electro Sigil, which increases his Energy Recharge rate. He can have up to three Electro Sigils at a time. Elemental Burst Lightning Fang Releases a Wolf that does Electro DMG to enemies while on the battlefield and raises Razor's ATK SPD and Electro RES. Also disables Razor's Charged Attacks. Passive Talent 1 Wolvensprint The party's Sprinting Stamina Consumption reduces by 20%. Passive Talent 2 Awakening Decreases Claw and Thunder's CD by 18%. Additionally, Using Lightning Fang resets the CD of Claw and Thunder. Passive Talent 3 Hunger When Razor's Energy is below 50% his Energy Recharge increases 30%.

Sucrose

Name What it does Normal Attack Wind Spirit Creation Performs up to four Anemo DMG attacks. When charged, deals AoE Anemo DMG after a short casting time. Elemental Skill Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 A small Wind Spirit pulls in enemies, deals Anemo DMG in an AoE, and launches enemies. If it comes into contact with Hyrdo, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro elements it will deal additional DMG of that type. Elemental Burst Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 Type II Hurls Large Wind Spirit onto the field to deal AoE Anemo DMG. Passive Talent 1 Astable Invention There's a 10% chance Sucrose will receive twice the product when crafting Character and Weapon Enhancement Materials. Passive Talent 2 Catalyst Conversion When Sucrose triggers a Swirl effect, any party members with a matching element increase in Elemental Mastery by 50 for 8s. Passive Talent 3 Mollis Favonius When Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 or Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 Type II hit an enemy it increases other party members' Elemental Mastery based on 20% of Sucrose's Elemental Mastery for 8s.

Traveler Note: Since the Traveler is an adaptive character, its attacks, Elemental Burst, and Passive Talents change depending on what Element they are using. I've listed Anemo first and Geo second. More will be added as time goes on.

Name What it does Anemo Form Normal Attack Foreign Ironwind Performs up to five rapid strikes with sword. When charged, unleashes two rapid strikes. Elemental Skill Palm Vortex Creates a vortex that causes Anemo DMG directly in front of you. Hold the button to increase DMG and AoE. Elemental Burst Gust Surge Creates a forward-moving tornado that pulls in enemies and deals continuous Anemo DMG. If the tornado comes in contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cyro, or Electro elements additional elemental DMG is dealt. Passive Talent 1 Slitting Wind The last hit of a Normal Attack combo unleashes a wind blade that does 60% to ATK as Anemo DMG to opponents in its path. Passive Talent 2 Second Wind Any time you kill an opponent with Palm Vortex, you get 2% HP regeneration for 5s. This can only occur once every 5s. Geo Form Normal Attack Foreign Rockblade Perform up to five rapid strikes with sword. When charged, unleashes two rapid strikes. Elemental Skill Starfell Sword Throws a meteorite directly in front of you dealing AoE Geo DMG. Hold the button to increase DMG and AoE. Elemental Burst Wake of Earth Creates shockwaves that launch enemies and deal AoE Geo DMG. Then a Geo wall is constructed to block attacks. Passive Talent 1 Shattered Darkrock Reduces Starfell Sword's CD by 2s. Passive Talent 2 Frenzied Rockslide The final hit of a Normal Attack combo causes a reaction that deals 60% of ATK as AoE Geo DMG.

Venti

Name What it does Normal Attack Divine Marksmanship Performs up to six consecutive shots with a bow. When charged, you can perform a precise Aimed Shot of Anemo DMG. Elemental Skill Skyward Sonnet Summons a Wind Domain at your enemies and deals AoE Anemo DMG before launching enemies. When held, summons an even larger Wind Domain with Venti at the epicenter that deals AoE Anemo DMG and launches enemies. Elemental Burst Wind's Grand Ode Fires a wind arrow to make a massive Stormeye that pulls enemies in and does Anemo DMG. Passive Talent 1 Windrider The party's gliding stamina consumption reduces by 20%. Passive Talent 2 Embrace of Winds Holding Skyward Sonnet creates an upcurrent that lasts for 20s. Passive Talent 3 Stormeye Regenerates 15 Energy for Venti after the effects of Wind's Grand Ode ends. If an Elemental Absorption occurs, then 15 Energy is restored to all characters of the same element type.

Xiangling

Name What it does Normal Attack Dough-Fu Perform up to five consecutive spear strikes. When charged, she lunges forward and deals damage to enemies. Elemental Skill Guoba Attack Summons Guoba the Panda to breathe fire and deal AoE Pyro DMG. Elemental Burst Pyronado Creates a flaming tornado that causes Pyro DMG. Passive Talent 1 Chef de Cuisine There's a 12% chance of getting two food items when achieving Perfect Cooking on ATK-boosting recipes. Passive Talent 2 Crossfire Increases Guoba's flame range by 20%. Passive Talent 3 Beware, ITs Super Hot! When Guoba finishes attacking, it leaves a chili pepper behind. Picking this up increases ATK by 10% for 10s.

Xiao

Name What it does Normal Attack Whirlwind Thrust Performs up to six rapid strikes. When charged, dives to the ground and causes damage relative to falling height. Elemental Skill Lemniscatic Wind Cycling Lunges forward dealing Anemo DMG to enemies. Elemental Burst Band of All Evil Increases Xiao's DMG and attack range while also letting him jump higher. This form drains his health. Passive Talent 1 Transcension - Gravity Defier The party's falling DMG decreases by 30%. Passive Talent 2 Evil Conqueror - Tamer of Demons Xiao's DMG increases by 5% after starting Bane of All Evil and continues to increase by 5% every 3s with a max increase of 25%. Passive Talent 3 Dissolution Eon - Heaven Fall Increases Lemniscatic Wind Cycling's DMG by 10% for 6s when used sequentially up to three times.

Xingqiu

Name What it does Normal Attack Guhua Style Performs up to five rapid strikes. When charged, unleases two rapid sword strikes. Elemental Skill Guhua Sword - Fatal Rainscreen Deals Hydro DMG using twin strikes and creates Rain Swords that circle Xingqiu. This increases his interruption resistance. If he takes DMG, the Rain Swords shatter. Elemental Burst Gugua Sword - Raincutter Creates Rainbow Bladework, which summons sword illusions and makes Normal Attacks do Hyro DMG. Passive Talent 1 Flash of Genius When Xinhqiu crafts Character Talent Materials, there's a 20% chance that a portion of crafting materials used will be refunded. Passive Talent 2 Hydropathic If a Rain Sword gets shattered or the time limit runs out, the current character's HP regenerates 6% of Xingqiu's Max HP. Passive Talent 3 Blades Amidst Raindrops He gains a 20% Hydro DMG Bonus.

Coming Soon I'm absolutely positive that miHoYo will be adding new characters to Genshin Impact. Here are all of the ones rumored to be coming soon.

Rarity Name Element Weapon Class Sex Region Unknown Ayaka Cryo Sword Female Inazuma Unknown Baizhu Dendro ? Male Liyue Unknown Childe hydro Bow/Sword Male Snezhnaya Unknown Cyno ? Polearm Male Sumeru Unknown Dainsleif Cryo? ? Male Khaen'riah Unknown Diona Cryo ? Female ? Unknown Ganyu Cryo ? Female Liyue Unknown Iansan ? ? Female Natlan Unknown Lynette ? ? Female Fontaine Unknown Lyney ? ? Male Fontaine Unknown Xinyan Pyro ? Female ? Unknown Zhongli Geo Polearm Male Liyue