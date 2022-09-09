Genshin Impact Element guide: All Elements, Elemental Reactions, and Status Effects

Every character is a master of an Element in Genshin Impact, so understanding these Elements is key to victory.

Genshin Impact Diluc Fire
Water, Earth, Fire, Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony...oh wait. Wrong fandom. Ahem

Genshin Impact is a magical game where every playable character is the master of an Element. The way these Elements interact with each other sometimes results in added effects or damages to your opponents. So, you'll definitely want to take advantage of certain Elemental combinations in order to defeat enemies more efficiently.

Depending on what Elements the Genshin Impact characters in your party have can also result in party bonuses. Here's everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Elements, Status Effects, Elemental Reactions, and Elemental Resonance.

Genshin Impact is one of the best PS5 games you can play on the console right now, and it's completely free to play. Cross-progression means that if you link your account, you can even carry your progress across your PS5 console and your mobile device. With the high-quality production values, it's easily one of the best Android games even if you're used to console or PC gaming.

Genshin Impact: Elements

There are currently seven Elements in Genshin Impact, though it's possible that more will be added into the game as time goes on. Nations across Teyvat worship different members of The Seven Archons, which are godly individuals who bestow elemental powers on their followers.

New regions are being added to Genshin Impact with major expansions. As an example, the Genshin Impact 3.0 update (opens in new tab) featured the new mountainous Sumeru region.

ElementNationArchon
Anemo (Wind)MondstadtBarbados (Venti)
Cryo (Ice)SnezhnayaThe Tsaritsa
Dendro (Nature)SumeruGod of Wisdom
Electro (Lightning)InazumaThe Immortal Shogun
Geo (Earth)LiyueRex Lapis
Hydro (Water)FontaineGod of Justice
Pyro (Fire)NatlanMurata

Genshin Impact: Status effects

When cast on enemies, certain elements can cause status effects:

ElementStatus Effect
CryoThe opponents Movement Speed gets reduced.
DendroHas no effect on its own, but can set an enemy up for multiple Elemental reactions.
ElectroElectro spreads in water and affects any enemies who are Wet.
HydroWhen a character or enemy touches water they become Wet, which opens up the possibility for an Elemental Reaction.
PyroBurns the affected individuals and causes damage for a certain length of time.

Genshin Impact: Ley Line disorders

There are some enemies and challenges that emit elemental auras. If players get too close to these enemies or enter these challenges, characters on the field can be affected with the following disorders.

DisorderElementStatus Effect
Condensed IceCryoMakes it so you consume more Stamina.
Engulfing StormElectroMakes it so your Energy Recharge constantly drains.
Slowing WaterHydroMakes CD take much longer by -80%, so you have to wait an extended period for a move to be usable again.
Smoldering FlamesPyroMakes it so you get damaged by burns repeatedly over a certain amount of time.

Genshin Impact: Elemental reactions

When some Elements collide with other Elements it can result in an elemental reaction that can cause added damage or other effects to those nearby.

ReactionElemental CombinationsEffect
AggravateDendro + Electro + ElectroAfter creating Quicken Aura, use Electro to gain a Flat DMG bonus.
BloomDendro + HydroCreates a Dendro Core, which will explode after 6s, dealing Dendro AoE DMG.
BurgeonDendro + Hydro + PyroAfter creating a Dendro Core, apply Pyro to detonate, dealing increased AoE Dendro DMG.
BurningDendro + PyroInflicts Pyro DMG to the affected individual over time.
CrystalizeGeo + Cryo, Electro, Hydro, or PyroCreates floating crystals on the battlefield. When picked up, these create an Element shield around the player.
Electro-ChargedElectro + HydroContinuously inflicts Electro DMG to the affected individual over time.
FrozenCryo + HydroTemporarily freezes the target in place.
HyperbloomDendro + Hydro + ElectroAfter creating a Dendro Core, apply Electro to create a Sprawling Shot which homes in and deals increased AoE Dendro DMG in a smaller radius.
MeltCryo + PyroDeals extra DMG to those affected.
OverloadedElectro + PyroInflicts those within its influence with AoE Pyro DMG.
QuickenDendro + ElectroCreates a Quicken Aura.
SpreadDendro + Electro + DendroAfter creating a Quicken Aura, use Dendro to gain Flat DMG boost.
SuperconductCryo + ElectroReduce the target's Physical RES by 50% while dealing AoE Cryo DMG.
SwirlAnemo + Cryo, Electro, Hydro, or PyroSpreads any Elements that the wind comes in contact with and deals extra Elemental DMG.
VaporizeHydro + PyroDoes more DMG than usual.

Genshin Impact: Elemental resonance

Elemental resonance is a passive effect that occurs when certain combinations of elemental characters fill your party. These effects also stack. For example, if your party is made up of two Geo characters and two Pyro characters, everyone in your party will benefit from the effects of Enduring Rock and Fervent Flames.

ReactionElementsEffect
Enduring Rock2 x GeoYour interruption resistance goes up and if your characters are protect by a shield, their Attack DMG increases by 15%.
Fervent Flames2 x PyroIncreases your ATK by 25% while making it so Cryo effects last 40% less of their usual time.
High Voltage2 x ElectroSuperconduct, Overloaded, and Electro-Charged Reactions will always generate an Electro Elemental Particle with a CD of 5s. Additionally, any Hyrdro effects will last 40% less of their usual time.
Impetuous Winds2 x AnemoDecreases Stamina Consumption by 15%, reduces Skill CD by 5%, and increases Movement SPD by 10%.
Protective CanopyFour unique ElementsAll Elemental RES increases by 15%.
Shattering Ice2 x CryoIncreases your party's CRIT Rate against Cyro Frozen enemies by 15%. Also, reduces the effect time of Electro by 40%.
Soothing Waters2 x HydroYour party's incoming healing increases by 30% while any Pyro effects last 40% less of their usual time.
Sprawling Greenery2 x DendroBloom, Burning, and Quicken give party members 30 Elemental Mastery for 6s. Aggravate, Burgeon, Hyperbloom, and Spread give party members 20 Elemental Mastery for 6s.

Experiment your way to success

There's a lot to discover while exploring Genshin Impact's massive open world. Hopefully knowing more about each type of Element and how it reacts to others will help you along your journey. The developers are continuing to expand the world with huge updates, like the introduction of Dendro characters through Genshin Impact 3.0.

