Genshin Impact Update 3.0: Characters, region, and everything you need to know

Genshin Impact's world is expanding very soon. Ahead of Update 3.0, HoYoverse has teased what players can expect with Sumeru and how its Dendro element works in combat. Though some details are scarce, players have found leaked information from beta tests that point towards some interesting new additions.

The acclaimed Android RPG has received plenty of support since its launch nearly two years ago, and this just marks another milestone for the free-to-play title.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Welcome to Sumeru

(Image credit: HoYoverse (screenshot))

Sumeru is the fourth explorable region in Genshin Impact, joining Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma. Its citizens worship the Flower Archon, also known as the God of Wisdom, Lesser Lord Kusanali. Much of its landscape is comprised of two distinct locations, a large tropical rainforest and a desert. Its primary city appears to be built on a giant tree.

In a video describing the region, environmental artist Jax Huang states, "the landscape of the rainforest gives the impression of endless mountains... The mountains and rocks of Sumeru are more in line with the tropical and humid region." There is also a wide variety of vegetation to be found throughout the landscape.

In contrast to the rainforest, the desert is said to have desert storms and oases, with "rocks eroded by the wind and sand, and sacred ruins with historical elements."

The people of Sumeru take pride in their rationality and wisdom, and as such, they do not dream. Knowledge throughout the region is actually managed as a resource through a Gnosis-powered legacy called the Akasha system, left by the previous Dendro Archon.

(Image credit: HoYoverse (screenshot))

HoYoverse describes the Dendro elements as the "last piece of the puzzle in Genshin Impact's seven element system." Those who've played Genshin Impact from the beginning will know this element's been on the radar for a long time, though HoYoverse hasn't actually added a playable Dendro user until 3.0. In a YouTube video teasing the element, the team states that it was developed with a "higher degree of synergy" in mind, and it can be utilized in elemental reactions with Electro, Hydro, and Pyro.

Dendro represents nature, and unlike other elements, taking Dendro DMG won't apply a typical Dendro status effect. If the Dendro status effect is applied through certain abilities, it won't harm or benefit the player in any way. The Dendro status effect really only comes into play when applied with other elemental types. Bloom is triggered by targets afflicted with Dendro and Hydro status effects, Burning hurts those affected by Pyro and Dendro, and Catalyze targets those affected by Electro and Dendro simultaneously.

Dendro elemental reactions are also reflected in Sumeru's level design and puzzles, much like previous regions with their respective elements. HoYoverse describes it as polymorphic transformation, and it's when targets with Dendro characteristics can change their states and produce different effects based on an elemental reaction taking place.

Not only is this reflecting in the design of the environment, but the monsters as well. Some monsters, depending on their surroundings, will switch back and forth between various states, even going so far as to change their offensive and defensive moves.

(Image credit: Android Central)

As usual, HoYoverse will be releasing new characters with Update 3.0. To kick things off, joining the growing ranks of characters are Tighnari, Dori, and Collei. It's unclear whether HoYoverse plans to feature banner re-runs of past characters during 3.0's launch, but re-runs should be expected in subsequent updates along the road.

Tighnari: Among the watchers of Avidya Forest in Sumeru is Tighnari. HoYoverse hasn't officially revealed whether he's a 4- or 5-star character, but leaks point towards him joining the ranks of 5-stars. We also know that he controls Dendro as his element and is described as fair but stern. If leaks are to be believed, Tighnari wields a bow.

A traveling merchant across Sumeru, Dori has her methods of getting you just about anything you'd need, though she's often seen as taking advantage of others' misfortune. Dori is an Electro user and leaks suggest that she will take on a support role of a healer for the party. Collei: Another Dendro user from Sumeru, Collei is a ranger in training at the Avidya Forest. Though it's unclear where she'll rank on our Genshin Impact character tier list, she does wield a bow and is rumored to be a 4-star character. Collei has appeared in the Genshin Impact manga and holds a grudge against a man named Barnabas, a member of the Fatui.

Besides the three aforementioned characters that HoYoverse has confirmed for Genshin Impact 3.0, there are a handful of unconfirmed characters that have leaked as well. These characters can probably be expected at some point down the line in a further update, but likely before 4.0 releases.

Unconfirmed characters

Alhaitham (Dendro, sword)

Nilou (Hydro, sword)

Dehya (Pyro, claymore)

Nahida (Dendro, catalyst)

Cyno (unknown)

Genshin Impact 3.0: The Fatui Harbingers take center stage

(Image credit: HoYoverse (screenshot))

The Eleven Fatui Harbingers hail from Snezhnaya, and the organization as a whole acts as one of the main antagonists in Genshin Impact. While we've met a few of the Harbingers in the past, like Tartaglia (Childe), Scaramouche, and La Signora, many of the rest have remained a mystery until now.

Ahead of Update 3.0, HoYoverse released an Interlude teaser revealing the Harbingers gathering to mourn the death of La Signora. Noted in the video's description, it appears to have been quite some time since all of them have gathered in one room together. While this is happening, Collei seems to witness strange visions of destruction in her dreams, hinting at awful events to come.

Eleven Fatui Harbingers

Pierro, Director of the Fatui (The Jester)

Columbina (Damselette)

Pulcinella (The Rooster)

Scaramouche (Balladeer)

Pantalone (Regrator)

Arlecchino (The Knave)

Tartaglia (Childe)

Sandrone (Marionette)

Il Capitano (The Captain)

Il Dottore (The Doctor)

La Signora (The Fair Lady) - deceased

(Image credit: HoYoverse (screenshot))

Each update always adds new weapons, enemies, and events, but HoYoverse hasn't detailed exactly what players can expect on this front just yet.

We've seen an Electro Regisvine in a video, and leaks point towards bird-like enemies called Jadeblume Terrorshrooms being added. Other enemies seem to include Desert Rogues (Sumeru's variant of the Treasure Hoarders), floating fungi, and new ruin automatons.

Enemies

Electro Regisvine

Jadebloom Terrorshroom

Eremites (mercenaries)

Floating Fungi

Likewise, players have been able to find out some of the weapons that appear to be joining the game very soon.

Weapons

Hunter's Path (5-star bow)

Trawler (4-star bow)

King's Squire (4-star bow)

Timber Blade (4-star sword)

Moonpeircer (4-star polearm)

Fruit of Fulfillment (4-star catalyst)

Forest Regalia (4-star claymore)

(Image credit: HoYoverse (screenshot))

Developer HoYoverse usually releases new Genshin Impact updates every 42 days (6 weeks), and while Update 2.8 was released in July, all signs point to the developer skipping 2.9 and jumping right to Update 3.0. If that's the case, the date being thrown around seems to be Aug. 24, 2022.

As for the specific timing, server maintenance for updates begins around 6 a.m. China Standard Time (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT), lasting anywhere between four to six hours. In the past, players have been compensated 60 Primogems per hour that servers are down, unless something unexpected comes up, in which case the studio generally gives players additional compensation through the in-game mail system.