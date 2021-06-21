The Garmin Vivoactive 4 was initially released with a hefty price tag of $349.99, but you can get it for nearly half-off at $189.99 on Prime Day . See? This deal truly is unbeatable. As Garmin has rolled out some new watches in recent months, prices for the Vivoactive 4 models have hovered closer to $300. If you're not fixated on having the newest smartwatch on the market, this one is a great place to start. It comes with a wide array of features that's ideal for both beginners and experienced smartwatch users. Not to mention that you won't have to spend a fortune, either.

Wearable companies may slash their prices occasionally but Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to score an unbeatable deal on a smartwatch, like the Garmin Vivoactive 4 , for example. This watch is more than a year old now, but it's still a solid option for fitness enthusiasts. What's more, this is just one of many Prime Day Android smartwatch deals that might catch your eye.

If you've been waiting for a deal on a fitness smartwatch, look no further than the Garmin Vivoactive 4 on Prime Day. You get tons of features for an incredibly low price. This watch offers GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity and sleep tracking, music storage, and Garmin Pay.

So, what is the Garmin Vivoactive 4 all about? This GPS smartwatch offers a robust health and fitness tracking suite. Whether you're just starting your fitness journey or you've been on it for a while now, this smartwatch will help you up your game. It offers built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, music storage, Garmin Pay, and more. It's easy to see why the Vivoactive 4 is one of the best Garmin smartwatches you can buy.

It goes deeper than surface-level details, which is ideal for fitness enthusiasts who want more information. For example, it can track your energy levels with the Body Battery feature. It monitors key metrics and tells you when it's a good time to rest and when you should be more active. You'll also get details regarding your stress levels, blood oxygen saturation, and respiration rate.

You won't have to worry about charging your watch daily, which is a nice bonus. The smaller 4S model (40mm) offers up to 7 days of battery life and the larger Vivoactive 4 model (45mm) can last for up to 8 days. Both models are compatible with interchangeable bands, so you can switch up your look in a matter of seconds.

If you're curious about other Prime Day Android smartwatch deals, there's plenty more where that came from — especially when it comes to Garmin watches. You'll find that some of the most trusted names in the industry are offering some serious discounts that you won't want to miss. No matter which wearable strikes you as the best Android smartwatch, your chances of finding a deal are better than ever on Prime Day.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S, Smaller-Sized GPS Smartwatch If you're not particularly fond of huge smartwatches that feel bulky on the wrist, the Vivoactive 4S is an ideal pick. At just 40mm, it's the perfect size for those with smaller wrists. You still get all the same amazing features that and a full week of battery life. $190 at Amazon Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch Those who prefer fashion over fitness might gravitate toward the Garmin Venu. It comes in a 43mm case with a shiny stainless steel bezel and a crisp AMOLED display. You get 5 days of battery life and all the same great perks found on the Vivoactive 4 with better style. $220 at Amazon Garmin Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch The Garmin Venu Sq was already pretty affordable, but it's even cheaper for Prime Day. If you're partial to squarish designs over circular ones, this might be what you're looking for. It offers most of Garmin's core features and can last for up to 6 days on a single charge. $190 at Amazon