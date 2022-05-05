Play Darude's Sandstorm in VR with Beat Saber's new DLC pack out now
Also features Marshmello and Deadmau5.
- Beat Saber added a new DLC pack called the Electronic Mixtape and is available starting today.
- The pack includes 10 songs from electronic artists such as Marshmello, Deadmau5, Darude, and more.
- The Electronic Mixtape pack costs $13, though individual songs can be purchased for $2 each.
Beat Saber continues to add songs to its virtual reality musical catalog with a new paid DLC pack called the Electronic Mixtape, which is available starting today.
The Electronic Mixtape for the Meta Quest 2 game contains 10 songs that span over two decades of electronic music including the iconic Sandstorm by Darude to more contemporary hits like Marshmello's Alone. This is a collection of songs from various artists unlike DLC packs which usually focused on one artist, such as Lady Gaga and Skrillex.
The new songs also feature the Arc and Chain blocks introduced in the 1.20.0 update earlier this year. Arc blocks has players holding notes from one block to another, while Chain blocks are several smaller notes that have to be hit in quick succession.
The Electronic Mixtape is available beginning today and can be bought for $13 for all 10 songs, though every song from the pack can be purchased individually for $2 each. Check out the full list of songs in the pack below.
- Marshmello - Alone
- Martin Garrix - Animals
- Bomfunk MC's - Freestyler
- Deadmau5 - Ghosts 'n' Stuff (feat. Rob Swire)
- Madeon - Icarus
- Darude - Sandstorm
- Zedd - Stay The Night (feat. Hayley Williams)
- Fatboy Slim - The Rockafeller Skank
- Rudimental - Waiting All Night (feat. Ella Eyre)
- Pendulum - Witchcraft
Beat Saber has held a spot on our list of best Oculus Quest 2 games thanks to its fun gameplay of swinging laser swords rhythmically in VR and receiving a light workout. It also helps that the game has consistently received free updates and new packs of songs since its originally launched in 2019.
