BTS. Billie Eliish. Skrillex. Imagine Dragons. Green Day. Beat Games has brought some major bands and artists to Beat Saber in the past couple of years, which has helped it gain $100 million in Quest revenue. But Lady Gaga may be the game's biggest launch yet.

At The Game Awards 2021, we saw a brief trailer for the new pack, which has visuals inspired by Lady Gaga's 2020 album Chromatica. Oculus describes the ambience as a "futuristic cyberpunk atmosphere" with the album's "neon and dark color palette and beautiful auroras."

The pack will include ten of her most popular songs and collaborations:

Alejandro

Bad Romance

Born This Way

Just Dance (feat. Colby O'Donis)

Paparazzi

Poker Face

Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande)

Stupid Love

Telephone (feat. Beyoncé)

The Edge of Glory

The pack will be available on the Meta Quest 2 and Oculus Rift for $12.99 USD (¥1290/€12.99/£9.99), or $1.99 USD(¥190/€1.99) per song — in addition to the $30 cost of the game. Each song will have varied difficulty levels, so even Beat Saber newbies will be able to enjoy the pack.