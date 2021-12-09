What you need to know
- A new Lady Gaga Beat Saber DLC pack will launch on the Oculus Quest 2 starting on December 9, costing $13 or $2 per song.
- The pack includes ten songs, including popular hits like Bad Romance, Born This Way, and Telephone.
- Beat Games recently grew its team of beatmappers, which could help the team release more popular DLC soon.
BTS. Billie Eliish. Skrillex. Imagine Dragons. Green Day. Beat Games has brought some major bands and artists to Beat Saber in the past couple of years, which has helped it gain $100 million in Quest revenue. But Lady Gaga may be the game's biggest launch yet.
At The Game Awards 2021, we saw a brief trailer for the new pack, which has visuals inspired by Lady Gaga's 2020 album Chromatica. Oculus describes the ambience as a "futuristic cyberpunk atmosphere" with the album's "neon and dark color palette and beautiful auroras."
The pack will include ten of her most popular songs and collaborations:
- Alejandro
- Bad Romance
- Born This Way
- Just Dance (feat. Colby O'Donis)
- Paparazzi
- Poker Face
- Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande)
- Stupid Love
- Telephone (feat. Beyoncé)
- The Edge of Glory
The pack will be available on the Meta Quest 2 and Oculus Rift for $12.99 USD (¥1290/€12.99/£9.99), or $1.99 USD(¥190/€1.99) per song — in addition to the $30 cost of the game. Each song will have varied difficulty levels, so even Beat Saber newbies will be able to enjoy the pack.
Some of the most recent Beat Saber DLC, like the Skrillex pack, had some issues with the beatmaps not quite matching the beat of the songs. But the recent Billie Eilish pack was a charming addition, and we suspect Lady Gaga will follow this trend.
Recently, Beat Games grew its beatmapper team with new members, which suggests the team is scaling up its efforts to release more music packs. We're very curious to see which popular musician makes an appearance next.
Lady Gaga drops the beat
Beat Saber — Lady Gaga
DLC will be available soon
Beat Saber is undoubtedly the most popular VR game in history, and the addition of this latest pack will only grow that popularity. With ten Billboard-topping songs to try across several difficulty levels, Lady Gaga fans will get plenty of bang for their bucks.
